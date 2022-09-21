Arbroath 70-year-old Walter tackles inaugural Munro on first anniversary of ‘inspirational’ son’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A loving Angus father’s memory of an inspirational son has spurred him to the summit of his first Munro at the age of 70.

And Walter Barnes from Arbroath says Mount Keen will be the first mountain of many after experiencing for himself the joy of Scotland’s great outdoors which invigorated son Steve during his courageous battle with cancer.

Walter made the climb of Scotland’s most easterly Munro with Steve’s brothers, Michael and Paul, on the first anniversary of the 44-year-old’s death.

He also revealed the family’s trauma of losing his wife of 50-years, Pamela, on Boxing Day, just a few months after Steve passed away.

Determination over two decades

Over 15 years, Steve suffered suffered lung, liver and bowel cancer.

Tragically, and despite three major operations to remove tumours, he received a terminal diagnosis.

But the former tattoo artist refused to allow the disease to overcome his love of the hills.

He found solace in Scotland’s spectacular scenery after taking on the nation’s highest peak, Ben Nevis, as his first big climb.

Steve walked the West Highland Way in one epic 33-hour trip.

His story was featured on the BBC’s Adventure Show when presenter Dougie Vipond joined him in the mountains.

And the keen photographer raised around £15,000 in a campaign for a rough terrain mobility scooter.

Hillwalking Club companionship

Sadly, he never got the machine and his friendship with fellow members of Grampian Hillwalking Club was cut short with his passing on September 1 2021.

But club pals joined the Barnes family for the Mount Keen trek last weekend.

Walter, who works at Tesco in Arbroath, said: “We had always said we would do it on the first anniversary of his death.

“Mount Keen, Loch Lee and the beautiful falls was Steve’s favourite walk.

“He did so many Munros, but that was his favourite.

“So it was the one we had to do and it will hopefully become an annual thing.

“It has been a tough time since I lost my wife very suddenly on Boxing Day.

“But since then I’ve gone out on walks myself and found it is something that I enjoy.

“Steve was such an inspirational person.

“I’m hoping that if someone looks at me and sees a 70-year-old guy doing his first Munro then they might think about getting out and about too.

“He did amazing stuff and I’d love to see some of the places he saw.”

Challenging climb

But the debut Munro provided a bit of a test for Walter.

“The weather at the top was absolutely horrible,” he said.

“It was pouring and freezing cold, but Steve was driving us on.

“There’s no way we weren’t going to manage it.

“He loved the friendship of the Grampian Hillwalking Club so it was nice that some of them joined us.”

And Steve’s inspiration has generated even more charity cash.

A Justgiving page set up by Walter has already raised almost £700 for Roxburghe House and Macmillan nurses.

“They both gave great support to Steve and Pamela and are such a good cause so I wanted to do something for them,” said Walter.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/walter-barnes