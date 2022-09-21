Arbroath 70-year-old Walter tackles inaugural Munro on first anniversary of ‘inspirational’ son’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath 70-year-old Walter tackles inaugural Munro on first anniversary of ‘inspirational’ son’s death

By Graham Brown
September 21 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 21 2022, 9.13am
Walter Barnes (centre back) with sons Michael, Paul and fellow walkers at the Mount Keen summit in memory of Steve.
Walter Barnes (centre back) with sons Michael, Paul and fellow walkers at the Mount Keen summit in memory of Steve.

A loving Angus father’s memory of an inspirational son has spurred him to the summit of his first Munro at the age of 70.

And Walter Barnes from Arbroath says Mount Keen will be the first mountain of many after experiencing for himself the joy of Scotland’s great outdoors which invigorated son Steve during his courageous battle with cancer.

Walter made the climb of Scotland’s most easterly Munro with Steve’s brothers, Michael and Paul, on the first anniversary of the 44-year-old’s death.

He also revealed the family’s trauma of losing his wife of 50-years, Pamela, on Boxing Day, just a few months after Steve passed away.

Steve Barnes from Arbroath
Steve Barnes inspired others to live life to the full. Pic: Mhairi Edrwards/DCT Media.

Determination over two decades

Over 15 years, Steve suffered suffered lung, liver and bowel cancer.

Tragically, and despite three major operations to remove tumours, he received a terminal diagnosis.

But the former tattoo artist refused to allow the disease to overcome his love of the hills.

He found solace in Scotland’s spectacular scenery after taking on the nation’s highest peak, Ben Nevis, as his first big climb.

Steve Barnes lost his battle with cancer at 44.
Steve Barnes with his dogs Matryoshka and Mosher. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Steve walked the West Highland Way in one epic 33-hour trip.

His story was featured on the BBC’s Adventure Show when presenter Dougie Vipond joined him in the mountains.

And the keen photographer raised around £15,000 in a campaign for a rough terrain mobility scooter.

Hillwalking Club companionship

Sadly, he never got the machine and his friendship with fellow members of Grampian Hillwalking Club was cut short with his passing on September 1 2021.

But club pals joined the Barnes family for the Mount Keen trek last weekend.

Walter, who works at Tesco in Arbroath, said: “We had always said we would do it on the first anniversary of his death.

“Mount Keen, Loch Lee and the beautiful falls was Steve’s favourite walk.

Steve Barnes during one of his fundraising efforts

“He did so many Munros, but that was his favourite.

“So it was the one we had to do and it will hopefully become an annual thing.

“It has been a tough time since I lost my wife very suddenly on Boxing Day.

“But since then I’ve gone out on walks myself and found it is something that I enjoy.

“Steve was such an inspirational person.

“I’m hoping that if someone looks at me and sees a 70-year-old guy doing his first Munro then they might think about getting out and about too.

“He did amazing stuff and I’d love to see some of the places he saw.”

Challenging climb

But the debut Munro provided a bit of a test for Walter.

“The weather at the top was absolutely horrible,” he said.

Steve Barnes during one of his many climbing adventures.

“It was pouring and freezing cold, but Steve was driving us on.

“There’s no way we weren’t going to manage it.

“He loved the friendship of the Grampian Hillwalking Club so it was nice that some of them joined us.”

And Steve’s inspiration has generated even more charity cash.

A Justgiving page set up by Walter has already raised almost £700 for Roxburghe House and Macmillan nurses.

“They both gave great support to Steve and Pamela and are such a good cause so I wanted to do something for them,” said Walter.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/walter-barnes

