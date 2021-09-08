‘Legend’ Arbroath fundraiser Steve Barnes dies after 15-year cancer battle

Angus fundraiser Steve Barnes has died, 15 years after he was first diagnosed with cancer.

The Arbroath resident raised thousands of pounds for cancer charities, while suffering from the disease himself.

He climbed Munros including Ben Nevis and walked the West Highland Way as part of his fundraising efforts.

Steve, 44, suffered lung, liver and bowel cancer over the last 15 years.

The cancer spread to his bones and he died peacefully on September 1.

During the summer, the lung cancer returned and tumours formed in his neck and back, which made walking extremely painful.

After raising thousands for others, Steve launched a fundraiser to secure a mobility scooter suitable for rough terrain. As a keen adventurer and wildlife photographer, the loss of his ability to walk was a huge blow for Steve.

In June, he said: “I have went through a lot and now I feel cheated out of a fair chance to live my life the way I once did.

“I don’t want to be stuck indoors until I die.”

Supporters raised over £14,000 to help Steve get back outdoors and climbing mountains.

‘An inspiration’

Steve had undergone countless treatments for his cancer and constantly surprised doctors with his ability to continue on.

His dad, Walter Barnes, said Steve was one of a kind.

“There won’t be another like Steve,” he said.

“He still managed to get out of bed last week and had a good week out in the wheelchair.

“He had a lovely Saturday night out at a friend’s too.

“[Then] he got an illness and his body just couldn’t fight it.”

Steve’s family were heartened to read the hundreds of comments paying tribute.

“He was an inspiration to hundreds of people,” said Walter.

“It’s been good to read the comments from lots of people who knew him – there were some people we didn’t even know.”

Many people who knew Steve expressed their condolences after his family announced his passing.

“R.I.P Steve, words can’t say enough about your talent and your fight to enjoy life to the end. Pain free now and at rest,” said Gary Miller.

Mike Tocher added: “Heartbreaking news.

“A dear friend, a legend of a guy who suffered so much over the last 15 years yet achieved so much with his talent. An inspiration to all, never to be forgotten.”

Steve’s funeral will be held on September 14.