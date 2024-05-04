PICTURES: Riff raff aloud as thousands head to Kirrie for Bonfest

Bonfest Saturday had Kirrie bursting at the seams as AC/DC fans filled the wee red town with noise.

Rockers from around the world were back in Angus for their annual pilgrimage to honour Kirrie son Bon Scott – at full volume.

The three-day festival has forged friendships in the AC/DC family which stretch across the globe.

And many are renewed each May on the streets Scott left as a young lad for a new life down under.

It saw him become the frontman of one of the world’s greatest bands.

Scott died in London in 1980 at the age of 33.

So a bit of morning drizzle after a glorious Friday was nothing to the thousands invading Kirrie this weekend.

Most of them were in the town centre for Saturday’s Long Way to the Top highlight.

A live band blasts out the hit from the back of a classic truck – just as Bon and his bandmates did on the street of Melbourne in 1976 for the original video.

Home town talent Katie Nicoll has the honour of hosting the main stage this year.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter is forging her own career in the music business.

She was just 11 when she started helping out at Bonfest with the DD8 Music charity which organises the event.

And Bonfest 2024 even got a House of Commons mention this week.

Angus MP Dave Doogan highlighted the event before heading back to Kirrie to soak up the atmosphere.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards rocked up to Kirrie to join the AC/DC-loving crowd.