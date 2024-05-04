PICTURES: Riff raff aloud as thousands head to Kirrie for Bonfest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Riff raff aloud as thousands head to Kirrie for Bonfest

The town atmosphere was electric as AC/DC fans from across the world gathered to honour local baker's boy Bon Scott.

AC/DC Bonfest event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
AC/DC Bonfest event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Bonfest Saturday had Kirrie bursting at the seams as AC/DC fans filled the wee red town with noise.

Rockers from around the world were back in Angus for their annual pilgrimage to honour Kirrie son Bon Scott – at full volume.

The three-day festival has forged friendships in the AC/DC family which stretch across the globe.

And many are renewed each May on the streets Scott left as a young lad for a new life down under.

It saw him become the frontman of one of the world’s greatest bands.

Scott died in London in 1980 at the age of 33.

So a bit of morning drizzle after a glorious Friday was nothing to the thousands invading Kirrie this weekend.

Most of them were in the town centre for Saturday’s Long Way to the Top highlight.

A live band blasts out the hit from the back of a classic truck – just as Bon and his bandmates did on the street of Melbourne in 1976 for the original video.

Home town talent Katie Nicoll has the honour of hosting the main stage this year.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter is forging her own career in the music business.

She was just 11 when she started helping out at Bonfest with the DD8 Music charity which organises the event.

And Bonfest 2024 even got a House of Commons mention this week.

Angus MP Dave Doogan highlighted the event before heading back to Kirrie to soak up the atmosphere.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards rocked up to Kirrie to join the AC/DC-loving crowd.

 

Crowds are gathered together for the Long Way to the Top truck which drives through the high street.
The traditional highlight is the recreation of the Long Way to the Top video with one of the headline bands on the back of a truck touring Kirrie town centre.
ACDC tribute band play on the back of the flatbed truck which entertains the crowds.
Hallowver on stage at the Bellies Brae Car Park.
Lead singer of Slobblin, Dean Kimmet during their set in Bellies Brae Car Park.
Bassist of Slobblin, Ally Kimmet during their set in Bellies Brae Car Park.
Cooper the Dachshund with his little denim jacket.
Andrew, 5, and sister Iona McKay, 10.
Hallowver on stage at the Bellies Brae Car Park.
Emer Flett, Lorna Mackenzie and Jackie Fraser dazzle in red devil horns for the occasion.
Kirriemuir AC/DC Bonfest event. Crowds are gathered together for the Long Way to the Top truck which drives the tribute band through the streets.
Lead singer of Slobblin, Dean Kimmet during their set in Bellies Brae Car Park.
ACDC tribute band play on the back of the flatbed truck which entertains the crowds.
The crowds go wild for the ACDC tribute band.
Mark McCreadie with his personalised Bonfest hat!
Crowds enjoy the music at Bellies Brae Car Park.
Andrew McKay, 5, rocks out to ACDC.
Crowds are gathered together for the Long Way to the Top truck which drives through the high street.
ACDC tribute band waving to the crowds as they pass through the streets.
Crowds were entertained today at Bonfest.
Crowds rocked out together in Kirriemuir.
Some of the crowd members had supportive banners and home made badges for their jackets.
Many of the crowd members had their phones out to record this memorable day.
Hundreds of people gathered together for the Long Way to the Top truck which drives through the high street.
Pals Sandie Baddeley and Taz Teeder rocking out!
Crowds rocked out to their favourite songs from AC/DC.
Mark McCreadie with his personalised Bonfest hat.
Crowds are gathered together for the Long Way to the Top truck which drives through the high street.
These lads had travelled from Finland and Shetland for the occasion!

 

Conversation