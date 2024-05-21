Firefighters tackling blaze at former Forfar swimming pool

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Forfar swimming pool.

Crews from Kirriemuir and Forfar were scrambled to The Vennel area just after 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters remain at the scene after reports of smoke coming from a window at the 114-year-old baths.

Crews used power rescue equipment to gain entry to the building, which was sold by Angus Council last year.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of smoke coming from a disused building.

“Crews from Forfar and Kirriemuir were mobilised to the scene.

“One hosereel jet is in use and four breathing apparatus.

“Power rescue equipment has also been used at the scene.

“Firefighters remain in attendance.”

There were concerns raised in February that the pool had become a magnet for local youths after lying empty since 2017.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

