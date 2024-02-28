Police and council called over intruder concerns as water pours from old Forfar swimming pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police and council called over intruder concerns as water pours from old Forfar swimming pool

It is thought young people have found a way into the empty building as leaks were discovered.

By Graham Brown
Forfar swimming baths closed in 2017.
Forfar swimming baths closed in 2017. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

There are fresh fears Forfar’s old swimming pool has become a magnet for local youths.

It comes after police and the council were called in when water was seen pouring from the old building.

The 114-year-old baths were sold by Angus Council last spring after lying empty since 2017.

Old Forfar swimming pool.
The old Forfar swimming pool backs on to Forfar’s Asda supermarket. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

In August last year, a police raid uncovered a suspected cannabis farm inside.

Three men subsequently appeared in court in connection with the discovery.

Locals recently reported water pouring from the rear of the property at The Vennel.

Angus Council says although the pool is no longer its responsibility, the new owners will be contacted about security.

Who owns Forfar pool?

The Scottish land register lists Edinburgh-based Developments North Country Ltd as the owner.

It paid £57,000, excluding VAT, for the property.

The register lists January 25 this year as the date of entry.

Attempts to contact Developments North Country have been unsuccessful.

Council called to Forfar swimming pool over water leak

Nearby residents are thought to have raised concerns after seeing water running from the building for several days.

They claim youths are climbing on the roof to get inside.

A council spokesperson said: “We received a report about the old pool building in Forfar both through our online reporting form and from the police.

“The police dealt with the situation, and they advised that Angus Council building standards were not required to attend or action anything in relation to the building.

Forfar swimming pool water leak.
Water was running from the old Forfar swimming pool for a number of days.

“We were advised Scottish Water had been contacted with regards the water leak as it was within their remit.”

“An officer has attended to check if there are any areas where access can be gained.

“We will proactively report this to the owner so they can arrange for the building to be made secure.”

The council added: “Empty buildings, while a security risk for the owners, do not automatically constitute dangerous buildings.

“Building owners are responsible for preventing their buildings falling into a dangerous condition.

“The powers given to local authorities by the Building (Scotland) Act 2003 do not diminish this responsibility but are merely a ‘safety net’ that must be used to protect the public when it appears to a local authority that, for whatever reason, a building owner has failed in their duty.”

Court hearing

A police operation on the boarded up baths was mounted on August 8 last year.

It led to the discovery of an alleged cannabis cultivation.

Three men, aged 64, 38 and 20, all from outside Angus, subsequently appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

All faced a single charge regarding the production of controlled drugs.

A police officer required hospital treatment after being injured during the operation.

Scottish Water has been approached for comment.

Conversation