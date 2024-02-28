Police and council called over intruder concerns as water pours from old Forfar swimming pool

There are fresh fears Forfar’s old swimming pool has become a magnet for local youths.

It comes after police and the council were called in when water was seen pouring from the old building.

The 114-year-old baths were sold by Angus Council last spring after lying empty since 2017.

In August last year, a police raid uncovered a suspected cannabis farm inside.

Three men subsequently appeared in court in connection with the discovery.

Locals recently reported water pouring from the rear of the property at The Vennel.

Angus Council says although the pool is no longer its responsibility, the new owners will be contacted about security.

Who owns Forfar pool?

The Scottish land register lists Edinburgh-based Developments North Country Ltd as the owner.

It paid £57,000, excluding VAT, for the property.

The register lists January 25 this year as the date of entry.

Attempts to contact Developments North Country have been unsuccessful.

Council called to Forfar swimming pool over water leak

Nearby residents are thought to have raised concerns after seeing water running from the building for several days.

They claim youths are climbing on the roof to get inside.

A council spokesperson said: “We received a report about the old pool building in Forfar both through our online reporting form and from the police.

“The police dealt with the situation, and they advised that Angus Council building standards were not required to attend or action anything in relation to the building.

“We were advised Scottish Water had been contacted with regards the water leak as it was within their remit.”

“An officer has attended to check if there are any areas where access can be gained.

“We will proactively report this to the owner so they can arrange for the building to be made secure.”

The council added: “Empty buildings, while a security risk for the owners, do not automatically constitute dangerous buildings.

“Building owners are responsible for preventing their buildings falling into a dangerous condition.

“The powers given to local authorities by the Building (Scotland) Act 2003 do not diminish this responsibility but are merely a ‘safety net’ that must be used to protect the public when it appears to a local authority that, for whatever reason, a building owner has failed in their duty.”

Court hearing

A police operation on the boarded up baths was mounted on August 8 last year.

It led to the discovery of an alleged cannabis cultivation.

Three men, aged 64, 38 and 20, all from outside Angus, subsequently appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

All faced a single charge regarding the production of controlled drugs.

A police officer required hospital treatment after being injured during the operation.

Scottish Water has been approached for comment.