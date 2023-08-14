Old Forfar baths sold by council for £53,000 five months before drugs raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Old Forfar baths sold by council for £53,000 five months before drugs raid

Three men are due to re-appear in court this week following a police operation centred around the disused swimming pool.

By Graham Brown
The old Forfar baths closed in 2017. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The old Forfar baths closed in 2017. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The old Forfar swimming pool was sold by Angus Council nearly five months before an alleged drugs farm was discovered inside the disused building.

It has emerged the council offloaded the baths to an unknown buyer for just over £50,000 in March.

The deal followed repeated attempts to sell the Vennel building since its closure in 2017.

On August 8, the boarded up building was raided by police.

It led to the discovery of an alleged cannabis cultivation.

Police outside old Forfar swimming pool.
The police operation outside the old Forfar baths. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Three men are due to make a second appearance in private at Forfar Sheriff Court this week in connection with the matter.

Land register sale details

Scotland’s land register says the 113-year-old building – gifted to the town by Fife steel magnate Andrew Carnegie – was sold on March 15.

It discloses the purchase price as £57,300.

Forfar swimming baths.
Fife philanthropist Andrew Carnegie gifted the baths to the town. Image: DC Thomson

That has been confirmed by the council.

They said the deal was done in accordance with the terms of a 2018 report agreed by policy and resources committee councillors to declare the building surplus to requirements and offer it for sale or lease.

A spokesperson said; “No further report was required as our financial regulations provide authority to delegated officers to complete the sale transactions of properties up to £250,000.”

Court appearance

Xhafer Furriku, 64, of no fixed abode, Hajri Musa, 38, from Paisley and 20-year-old Gerald Daci from London appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court last Wednesday.

All faced a single charge of with contravening the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 s4(2)(a), regarding the production of controlled drugs.

None of the men made any plea and all were remanded in custody.

They are expected to appear back in court later this week.

A police officer required hospital treatment after being injured during the operation.

Buyer search

The pool and adjacent car park became surplus to council requirements following the opening of the town’s £38 million community campus.

Angus Council made extensive efforts to find a buyer.

A deal for the C-listed building was done in 2020, but the potential purchaser backed out.

Forfar swimming pool.
The pool closed in 2017.

In 2022, the property went under the hammer at an online auction with a guide price of £50,000.

Bidding started at £40k but reached only £45k and it did not sell.

The council later revealed there had been post-auction interest and they were hopeful of finding a buyer.

