Darting on Ice: Forfar Indoor Sports hosts first darts masters event this summer

Top darts stars will be turning up the heat at Forfar ice rink this summer.

In a first for Forfar Indoor Sports, top players will be coming to Angus for a darts masters event.

They include local hero Alan ‘Soots’ Soutar and PDC ace Joe Cullen.

Two-time PDC World Champion Adrian ‘Jackpot’ Lewis and another Scot, John ‘Hendo’ Henderson complete the line-up.

Well-known sports compere Paul Booth will MC the event.

The masters takes place on Friday July 5.

Arbroath firefighter Soots is guaranteed big home backing from the Angus crowd.

And the proud Red Lichtie has a close link to Forfar as an ambassador for Guide Dogs Scotland, which has its national training centre in the town.

Alan and his partner are long-term supporters of the charity having fostered a number of guide dogs.

Something different for ice facility

Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson says he hopes it will add something new for sports fans during the summer.

The Forfar rink was the starting ground for 2022 Bejing Winter Olympics curling gold medallist Hailey Duff.

And in February, 15-year-old Callie Soutar struck gold at Youth Olympic level in South Korea.

“The skating and curling season finishes at the end of March and then it takes around three weeks to fully lift the ice,” he said.

“Ice rinks continue to face huge energy bills.

“We have massive halls here so wanted to try to do something to add another revenue stream in the summer months.

“And we hope that by bringing big names to Forfar it will offer something new for sports fans.

“It’ll have all the razzamatazz normally associated with TV darts.

“The challenge between the darts pros will have a distinctly Scotland v England flavour, but we’ll also be getting our guests involved,” added Mike.

“It’s been about six months in the planning. We wanted to get it right and put on something that would appeal to the public.”

The event includes VIP packages, tables of eight and individual tickets.

Tickets for the darts masters can be booked through the Forfar Indoor Sports website HERE.

The empty ice rink also recently hosted a classic motorcycle event in another close-season change of direction for the premises.