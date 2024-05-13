Darting on Ice: Forfar Indoor Sports hosts first darts masters event this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Darting on Ice: Forfar Indoor Sports hosts first darts masters event this summer

Angus hero Alan 'Soots' Soutar and PDC star Joe 'The Rockstar' Cullen will be at the Forfar oche.

By Graham Brown
Alan Soutar and Joe Cullen are heading to Forfar for the darts masters event in July. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Top darts stars will be turning up the heat at Forfar ice rink this summer.

In a first for Forfar Indoor Sports, top players will be coming to Angus for a darts masters event.

They include local hero Alan ‘Soots’ Soutar and PDC ace Joe Cullen.

Two-time PDC World Champion Adrian ‘Jackpot’ Lewis and another Scot, John ‘Hendo’ Henderson complete the line-up.

Well-known sports compere Paul Booth will MC the event.

The masters takes place on Friday July 5.

Arbroath firefighter Soots is guaranteed big home backing from the Angus crowd.

And the proud Red Lichtie has a close link to Forfar as an ambassador for Guide Dogs Scotland, which has its national training centre in the town.

Alan and his partner are long-term supporters of the charity having fostered a number of guide dogs.

Something different for ice facility

Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson says he hopes it will add something new for sports fans during the summer.

The Forfar rink was the starting ground for 2022 Bejing Winter Olympics curling gold medallist Hailey Duff.

Olympic curling gold medallist Hailey Duff from Forfar.
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics gold medal curler Hailey Duff. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

And in February, 15-year-old Callie Soutar struck gold at Youth Olympic level in South Korea.

“The skating and curling season finishes at the end of March and then it takes around three weeks to fully lift the ice,” he said.

“Ice rinks continue to face huge energy bills.

“We have massive halls here so wanted to try to do something to add another revenue stream in the summer months.

“And we hope that by bringing big names to Forfar it will offer something new for sports fans.

“It’ll have all the razzamatazz normally associated with TV darts.

“The challenge between the darts pros will have a distinctly Scotland v England flavour, but we’ll also be getting our guests involved,” added Mike.

“It’s been about six months in the planning. We wanted to get it right and put on something that would appeal to the public.”

The event includes VIP packages, tables of eight and individual tickets.

Tickets for the darts masters can be booked through the Forfar Indoor Sports website HERE.

The empty ice rink also recently hosted a classic motorcycle event in another close-season change of direction for the premises.

