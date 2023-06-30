Arbroath launch new Guide Dogs Scotland-inspired charity kit as Angus club’s ambassador Alan Soutar hails ‘heartwarming’ partnership

Arbroath have launched a new partnership with Guide Dogs Scotland after launching a bespoke charity third kit.

The Angus side have linked up with the Forfar-based charity to raise awareness and funding for Guide Dogs Scotland.

They unveiled their new bespoke charity third kit on Friday – which uses the Guide Dogs corporate yellow and navy blue colours – in a photoshoot with ambassador Alan Soutar.

The strip goes on sale online and in the club shop from 10am on Saturday.

PDC darts star Soutar and his partner Amanda are long-term supporters of Guide Dogs and are currently fostering their 6th dog Quilla.

Arbroath partnership with Guide Dogs Scotland is ‘incredible’

Quilla is a regular visitor to Gayfield with Soutar saying she avidly follows the games as an ‘Arbroath fan.’

And Soutar is humbled by Arbroath’s new link-up with the club involving him in the entire kit design process from concept to launch.

“To see my local club linking up with Guide Dogs Scotland is quite incredible,” said Soutar.

Crowds

“Amanda and I are immensely proud of the work Guide Dogs Scotland do but are also big Arbroath fans.

“It’s brilliant to see them coming together on this.

“Our last few dogs have been at football regularly. They’ve been to Gayfield but Brechin and Montrose too.

“It’s good for the dogs to get experience of being in crowds. It can calm then down.

“But Quilla really enjoys it. She’ll watch football on TV when she’s lying on a rug at home and get on the wall at Gayfield when something exciting is happening.

“She’s there in a training capacity but also because it’s Arbroath!

“Now the players will be wearing a kit that promotes Guide Dogs.

“We’ve be a part of it from concept to design and launch.

“It’s really heartwarming to see Arbroath taking such a real interest.”

Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid revealed earlier this week that the club had sold a record 2,300 strips last year.

And he is thrilled with the partnership with Guide Dogs Scotland.

“You don’t really see dogs being trained at other football clubs but it’s part of what we do,” said Reid.

“Amanda has brought the dogs Disco and Quilla to games to get them used to a different environment with different sounds.

“On the back of that, we approached Guide Dogs Scotland over a partnership.

Striking colours

“It couldn’t be something we just paid lip-service to. We had to invest in it.

“We chose their corporate branding as their colours are quite striking. Their logo will also be on our socks.

“Our fans will also be able to support in other ways. When you sponsor a player’s third kit this year, you can back a dog.

“All our players will be paired up with a dog and, hopefully, they’ll get to meet them.”

Arbroath stars Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh helped launch the kit.

“They say a dog is a man’s best friend and I’ve got three of them,” said Steele.

“But it’s one thing having them as pets and another having working dogs.

“It’s incredible to see the work these dogs do for people who are visually impaired and brilliant that our club is linked to this.”

Guide Dogs Scotland Business Development Manager Kyla McVicar added: “Alan and Amanda have been such fantastic supporters of us.

“They’ve also trained their dogs to get used to different sights and sounds at football.

“To now have the backing of Arbroath is incredible and it’s really exciting to see our colours and log on their strip.”