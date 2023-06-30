Arbroath launch new Guide Dogs Scotland-inspired charity kit as Angus club’s ambassador Alan Soutar hails ‘heartwarming’ partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath launch new Guide Dogs Scotland-inspired charity kit as Angus club’s ambassador Alan Soutar hails ‘heartwarming’ partnership

Lichties will raise awareness and funding for Guide Dogs Scotland as they sport the charity's branded colours in honour of club ambassador Alan Soutar.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath FC stars Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh wear Arbroath's new Guide Dogs-inspired kit along with club ambassador and Guide Dogs fosterer Alan Soutar.
Aaron Steele, Alan Soutar and Leighton McIntosh with Guide Dogs pups Gus, Quilla and Patricia. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media

Arbroath have launched a new partnership with Guide Dogs Scotland after launching a bespoke charity third kit.

The Angus side have linked up with the Forfar-based charity to raise awareness and funding for Guide Dogs Scotland.

They unveiled their new bespoke charity third kit on Friday – which uses the Guide Dogs corporate yellow and navy blue colours – in a photoshoot with ambassador Alan Soutar.

The strip goes on sale online and in the club shop from 10am on Saturday.

PDC darts star Soutar and his partner Amanda are long-term supporters of Guide Dogs and are currently fostering their 6th dog Quilla.

Arbroath partnership with Guide Dogs Scotland is ‘incredible’

Arbroath FC players Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh visit Guide Dogs Scotland.
Arbroath stars Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh with guide dog puppy Patricia. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media

Quilla is a regular visitor to Gayfield with Soutar saying she avidly follows the games as an ‘Arbroath fan.’

And Soutar is humbled by Arbroath’s new link-up with the club involving him in the entire kit design process from concept to launch.

“To see my local club linking up with Guide Dogs Scotland is quite incredible,” said Soutar.

Crowds

“Amanda and I are immensely proud of the work Guide Dogs Scotland do but are also big Arbroath fans.

“It’s brilliant to see them coming together on this.

“Our last few dogs have been at football regularly. They’ve been to Gayfield but Brechin and Montrose too.

“It’s good for the dogs to get experience of being in crowds. It can calm then down.

“But Quilla really enjoys it. She’ll watch football on TV when she’s lying on a rug at home and get on the wall at Gayfield when something exciting is happening.

“She’s there in a training capacity but also because it’s Arbroath!

“Now the players will be wearing a kit that promotes Guide Dogs.

“We’ve be a part of it from concept to design and launch.

Arbroath FC stars Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh wear Arbroath's new Guide Dogs-inspired kit along with club ambassador and Guide Dogs fosterer Alan Soutar.
Aaron Steele, Alan Soutar and Leighton McIntosh with Guide Dogs pups Gus, Quilla and Patricia. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media

“It’s really heartwarming to see Arbroath taking such a real interest.”

Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid revealed earlier this week that the club had sold a record 2,300 strips last year.

And he is thrilled with the partnership with Guide Dogs Scotland.

“You don’t really see dogs being trained at other football clubs but it’s part of what we do,” said Reid.

“Amanda has brought the dogs Disco and Quilla to games to get them used to a different environment with different sounds.

“On the back of that, we approached Guide Dogs Scotland over a partnership.

Striking colours

Arbroath FC players Leighton McIntosh and Aaron Steele launch their side's charity third kit. Image: Arbroath FC
Arbroath FC stars Leighton McIntosh and Aaron Steele modelling the new charity kit. Image: Rich Swan, Arbroath FC.

“It couldn’t be something we just paid lip-service to. We had to invest in it.

“We chose their corporate branding as their colours are quite striking. Their logo will also be on our socks.

“Our fans will also be able to support in other ways. When you sponsor a player’s third kit this year, you can back a dog.

“All our players will be paired up with a dog and, hopefully, they’ll get to meet them.”

Arbroath stars Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh helped launch the kit.

“They say a dog is a man’s best friend and I’ve got three of them,” said Steele.

Arbroath are teaming up with Guide Dogs Scotland’s Kyla McVicar. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media

“But it’s one thing having them as pets and another having working dogs.

“It’s incredible to see the work these dogs do for people who are visually impaired and brilliant that our club is linked to this.”

Guide Dogs Scotland Business Development Manager Kyla McVicar added: “Alan and Amanda have been such fantastic supporters of us.

“They’ve also trained their dogs to get used to different sights and sounds at football.

“To now have the backing of Arbroath is incredible and it’s really exciting to see our colours and log on their strip.”

More from The Courier

Mortisha the Bengal cat who was hit. Image: Philip Russell
Anger after valuable Bengal cat hit in the face with air rifle pellet in…
Home Choice owner Hussain Ahmed
Dundonians divided by new city centre shop's free vape promotion
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Banned again and airsoft danger
Tiger Woods playing in front of the Carnoustie Golf Links clubhouse at The open Championship in 2018.
COURIER OPINION: Carnoustie Golf Links masterplan can win back The Open - if Angus…
The Hauntings, a scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
6m-tall First World War sculpture unveiled at Perth's Black Watch Castle and Museum
Emergency services were called to the A915 near to Leven after a three-car crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Drivers warned of long tailbacks after three-car crash near Leven
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast - play along with our summer politics quiz
Artist Stanley Bonnar unveils his latest hippo sculpture.
The Disappearing Hippo: New Glenrothes statue unveiled as original artist returns to town 50…
Greyfriars Bar on South Street in Perth.
Greyfriars Bar could reopen in Perth as iconic pub goes on the market
Set For Life
Dundonian to receive £10,000 a month after winning Lottery prize