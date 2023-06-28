Arbroath reveal record 2,300 kit sales as Angus club’s commercial director discusses new strip designs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath reveal record 2,300 kit sales as Angus club’s commercial director discusses new strip designs

Reid's dream of seeing the town's kids ditching Real Madrid and PSG strips in favour of Arbroath ones has come true sooner than expected.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath FC defender Aaron Steele and young fan Joe model the club's new kits
Aaron Steele and Arbroath fan Joe model the latest home and away kits. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media and Arbroath FC

Arbroath’s kit sales soared to 2,300 last season as the Angus club’s incredible growth off the park continues.

Arbroath revealed a record turnover of £1.88 million for the year end 2022 with sponsorship, merchandising and ticketing sales showing exponential increases.

Lichties are continuing to excel commercially and have strengthened their brand identity with record-breaking strip sales.

With initial stock sold out by December 2022, Arbroath made an additional order with suppliers Macron that also flew off the shelves.

That is music to the ears of commercial director Paul Reid.

Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid is delighted with the club’s kit sales. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

Reid outlined his dream of kids ditching Real Madrid and PSG kits in favour of Arbroath ones after ending a 22-year spell at Dundee United to join the Gayfield side in 2021.

“When I came in I thought I’d have to do a revolutionary sales pitch to get everyone wearing Arbroath kits,” Reid told Courier Sport.

“I didn’t have to do that. There was no quirky, niche marketing ploy needed. It has all happened organically.

“Kids want to wear Arbroath tops because they are mad Arbroath fans.

“You can use all the marketing tools in the world but, ultimately, kids will decide if they like a kit or a team themselves.

Arbroath’s club shop sold out of kits last season. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“The popularity of the kits is incredible.

“We sold 2,300 last year. It became clear at Christmas our initial stock was going to sell out and we had to put in an extra order to meet demand.

“People in the town – and beyond – from babies through to adults are all buying their kit.

“We took a leap of faith with such a big order and it paid off.

“By buying kits, Arbroath fans are not only strengthening the brand but they are directly investing into the club.”

Arbroath’s merchandise sales soared by £151,089 as their turnover trebled during 2022.

They have launched a new home and away kit and are expected to launch a charity third strip in the coming weeks.

They have stuck to a traditional maroon home shirt but introduced an ‘on trend’ grey away kit after working with designers at Macron’s Italian base earlier this year.

“I’m in a group chat with 600 other clubs around the world who use Macron,” said Reid.

“I can see what kits they are producing, what works and what is on trend.

Arbroath FC fan Joe models the club's new away kit.
Young Arbroath supporter Joe models the new away kit. Image: Arbroath FC.

“We could play it safe with our away kit and rotate a black and white kit every year.

“But we want to do things differently. A lot of the bigger European clubs push the boundaries with their designs so why not us?

“The grey kit wasn’t a stab in the dark. It’s a colour that is very popular across Europe. It’s on-trend and something we hope will fit our club.”

