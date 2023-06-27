Arbroath turnover TREBLES to £1.88m as full extent of Angus side’s incredible growth revealed at AGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath turnover TREBLES to £1.88m as full extent of Angus side’s incredible growth revealed at AGM

Arbroath have posted substantial increases in ticketing, merchandising and sponsorship income and a profit of £238k - despite a hike in operating costs.

By Ewan Smith
The Arbroath FC tunnel at Gayfield
Arbroath have posted strong financial results at their AGM. Image: SNS

Arbroath’s spectacular rise in fortunes off the park has been highlighted by news that their turnover has TREBLED to £1.88 million in a year.

The Angus side posted a record set of financials for the year end 2022, as they made a £238,078 profit.

Turnover also increased from £610,549 to £1,884,851 from the previous set of accounts.

That came as Arbroath emerged from the Covid-hit season before to finish second in the Championship.

The lifting of Covid-restrictions had a marked impact on gate receipts.

But the figures – revealed to shareholders at Tuesday AGM – are also testament to the incredible work that has gone on behind the scenes.

The Angus club’s commercial output has grown dramatically since the appointment of former Dundee United employee Paul Reid as commercial director.

Chairman Mike Caird outlined the finer details of the club’s financial position at the AGM and said it made ‘for excellent reading.’

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has paid tribute to Bobby Linn. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird outlined his club’s finances at the AGM. Image: SNS

In a letter and accompanying financial report to shareholders, Caird revealed:

  • Turnover increased on the previous year from £610,549 to £1,884,851
  • Arbroath made a total post-tax profit of £238,078
  • Income from the SPFL was up by £410,335 due to the second-placed finish
  • Sponsorship and advertising income increased by £174,637

  • Shop merchandising climbed by £151,089
  • Season ticket sales were up by £40,162
  • Operating costs soared by £600,863
  • Grant funding was down by £568,962 to just £40,222 after the removal of Scottish Government Covid-disruption money

Arbroath AGM shows shop sales increase

Arbroath FC commercial director Paul Reid at the club shop
Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid has transformed the club’s merchandise and sponsorship income. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The generated revenue spike is as a result of a concerted drive by Arbroath to increase funding sources.

Arbroath have enjoyed exponential growth in merchandise sales after opening a town centre-based club shop.

At the time, of his appointment in November 2021, Reid said: “We want to make sure kids are running about town with Arbroath kits on instead of Real Madrid or PSG.”

Arbroath’s shop sales show they have succeeded in that aim.

New sponsorship channels, such as a re-named Coelbrew Stand, have help generate income in other areas.

Increased gates and investment in facilities

Arbroath crowds have soared at home and away. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Turnstile income for season 2021/22 was £392,001 and season ticket sales were £89,681.

With the club’s average gate up by 21.9% to 2,152 and record season ticket sales of 1,500, gate revenue is likely to be up again in the 2023 financial results.

Caird thanked fans for their backing last season his shareholders letter.

“Your continued support was once again outstanding,” Caird wrote.

“It was very humbling to see large increases in attendance which were buoyed by a significant increase in season ticket holders.”

There will also be significant additional costs in the next set of accounts.

Arbroath have invested heavily in upgrading Gayfield with a new office building, floodlight upgrade and seat replacement in their main stand amongst other improvements.

Energy costs will be up and Arbroath will have a smaller prize fund from the SPFL for their eighth-placed finish.

But Caird is proud that the club is living up to its mantra of ‘never standing still.’

Caird added: “Gayfield is surely now among the best stadium experiences in Scotland.”

Arbroath shares for sale

Arbroath have also encouraged fans to buy a stake in the club.

Interested investors can purchase shares with a minimum spend of £100 for 100 shares by emailing Gary Callon on secretary@arbroathfc.co.uk.

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Racist pensioner and spat at partner
Bonfest brings AC/DC fans from around the world to Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Rocketing costs leave Kirriemuir’s AC/DC Bonfest facing uncertain future
Andrew Innes has lost his bid to appeal against his murder conviction and 36-year sentence. Image: PA.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid
Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee kids will get chance to shine - go grab it
The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.
Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears
The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs go back up
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…