3 Montrose v Raith Rovers talking points as strike partnerships shine for both sides

Ian Murray's side were comfortable winners in Tuesday night's pre-season friendly at Links Park.

By Craig Cairns
Montrose hosted Raith Rovers for a pre-season friendly at Links Park.
First-half goals from Jamie Gullan, Lewis Vaughan and Dylan Easton eased Raith Rovers to victory at Links Park.

Rory McAllister – who was a late addition to the Montrose bench – pulled one back for the hosts after the break in a drizzly night on the artificial surface.

It was a much better second half from Stewart Petrie’s side, who were taking part in their first pre-season match of the 2023/24 season.

Rovers were on to their second after a 4-1 victory over Linlithgow Rose on Saturday.

A minute’s applause was held ahead of the game for former Gable Endies player Ally Riddle, who died earlier in the month.

Lineups

Kevin Dabrowski made his first start as Rovers’ No 1, though was named as a trialist ahead of his contract running down with HIbs.

Keith Watson also came in for his first start for his new club – after a brief cameo on Saturday – and started alongside fellow new boy Dylan Corr in defence.

Ross Matthews captained the side, making his first start since April last year.

Aidan Quinn started in defence for Montrose after spending most of last season on loan at East Fife and record signing Kane Hester took his place on the bench alongside McAllister.

Petrie handed first starts to summer signings Ryan Williamson, Craig Batchelor and former Dunfermline and Arbroath goalkeeper Cammy Gill.

Strike partnership on target

Gill was forced into action on 20 minutes, making a fingertipped save to push away Gullan’s low, left-footed effort.

He was left helpless a few minutes later when the striker curled a free kick into the top corner from around 30 yards – his second in as many games.

Gullan again started in a front two, this time alongside the returning Vaughan and his strike partner doubled Rovers’ lead around 10 minutes later.

He tapped in from a yard or two after Watson’s free header was blocked on the line.

Easton made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time – his second in two warm-up games – finishing off a lovely move with a strike in off the post.

Josh Mullin had earlier missed a good chance to make it 3-0 and was taken off as a precaution after picking up a knock during it.

Instant chemistry between Montrose duo

Montrose‘s only chance of the opening 45 minutes came for Batchelor, though the striker’s slightly speculative effort was stopped comfortably by Dabrowski.

The home fans were then given a sighting of their new strike pairing for the season when Hester and McAllister were brought on and Petrie switched to a back four.

Stewart Petrie has made Kane Hester his record signing. Image: Montrose FC.

Hester was the first to threaten, cutting onto his left but his shot was blocked well by Corr before McAllister pulled a goal back.

He linked brilliantly with Hester before an equally good finish, in off the woodwork from the edge of the box.

Dabrowski then had to get down at his near post to keep out another McAllister effort, again after collecting a Hester lay-off.

