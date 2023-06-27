Remi Matthews believes Ross Sinclair is ready to be St Johnstone No.1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Remi Matthews believes Ross Sinclair is ready to be St Johnstone No.1

Steven MacLean plans to sign another goalkeeper.

By Eric Nicolson
Remi Matthews has backed Ross Sinclair to be the St Johnstone number one.
Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.

Ross Sinclair has done “everything right so far” in his bid to become the St Johnstone number one goalkeeper, according to the man he hopes to succeed.

Remi Matthews worked with the former Scotland under-21 international on the McDiarmid Park training ground for the second half of last season.

Then he watched from afar as Sinclair got his Premiership chance after he returned to London.

Matthews believes the 22-year-old will have benefitted more from the game at Ross County in which he conceded three goals than the one against Livingston he kept a clean sheet in.

Manager Steven MacLean has confirmed he’ll be signing another goalkeeper of top-flight standard this summer.

And it’s a battle Sinclair will be ready for.

“Me and the gaffer had a sit-down conversation after Kilmarnock,” said Matthews, now back with Crystal Palace.

“I’d have been happy to play the last two games but Macca made the decision in the end that he wanted to see what Ross could do.

“It made sense.

“As we saw, he had hardly anything to do in the Livi game. It was more like a testimonial.

“He got a clean sheet but didn’t get an opportunity to show what he’s good at.

Ross Sinclair couldn't prevent Ross County's Jordan White from scoring.
Ross Sinclair couldn’t prevent Jordan White from scoring. Image: SNS.

“Ross County away when they were fighting for their lives was a different ball game entirely.

“I spoke to him before that match – the most important thing was coming off the pitch feeling he’d had a good game.

“He looked solid.

“As a goalkeeper you can never be happy to lose three goals but that happened to me at Ibrox and it was probably one of the best games of my life!”

‘He needs to keep playing’

Matthews added: “Ross has done everything right so far and so have the club.

“He’s played regular first team football at a good level with Montrose and now he’s played in a Premiership game that mattered.

“It’s down to him to take that on.

“I hope he does kick on and get the number one jersey next season. He’s got all the attributes you need.

Ross Sinclair did well for St Johnstone in the last two games of the season.
Ross Sinclair did well in the last two games of the season. Image: SNS.

“I don’t know what the manager’s thoughts are but Ross has done everything he can up to this point.

“Either way, he needs to keep playing football. This is the time to get games under his belt.

“Unless they bring someone in earlier than they did with me, he’ll get the League Cup group games.

“That would be another big opportunity.

“As it stands, he’s the man in possession of the jersey.”

More from The Courier

Montrose hosted Raith Rovers for a pre-season friendly at Links Park.
3 Montrose v Raith Rovers talking points as strike partnerships shine for both sides
The Arbroath FC tunnel at Gayfield
Arbroath turnover TREBLES to £1.88m as full extent of Angus side's incredible growth revealed…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Racist pensioner and spat at partner
Bonfest brings AC/DC fans from around the world to Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Rocketing costs leave Kirriemuir’s AC/DC Bonfest facing uncertain future
Andrew Innes has lost his bid to appeal against his murder conviction and 36-year sentence. Image: PA.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid
Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee kids will get chance to shine - go grab it
The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.
Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears
The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs go back up
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales