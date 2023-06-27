Remi Matthews believes Ross Sinclair is ready to be St Johnstone No.1

Ross Sinclair has done “everything right so far” in his bid to become the St Johnstone number one goalkeeper, according to the man he hopes to succeed.

Remi Matthews worked with the former Scotland under-21 international on the McDiarmid Park training ground for the second half of last season.

Then he watched from afar as Sinclair got his Premiership chance after he returned to London.

Matthews believes the 22-year-old will have benefitted more from the game at Ross County in which he conceded three goals than the one against Livingston he kept a clean sheet in.

Manager Steven MacLean has confirmed he’ll be signing another goalkeeper of top-flight standard this summer.

And it’s a battle Sinclair will be ready for.

“Me and the gaffer had a sit-down conversation after Kilmarnock,” said Matthews, now back with Crystal Palace.

“I’d have been happy to play the last two games but Macca made the decision in the end that he wanted to see what Ross could do.

“It made sense.

“As we saw, he had hardly anything to do in the Livi game. It was more like a testimonial.

“He got a clean sheet but didn’t get an opportunity to show what he’s good at.

“Ross County away when they were fighting for their lives was a different ball game entirely.

“I spoke to him before that match – the most important thing was coming off the pitch feeling he’d had a good game.

“He looked solid.

“As a goalkeeper you can never be happy to lose three goals but that happened to me at Ibrox and it was probably one of the best games of my life!”

‘He needs to keep playing’

Matthews added: “Ross has done everything right so far and so have the club.

“He’s played regular first team football at a good level with Montrose and now he’s played in a Premiership game that mattered.

“It’s down to him to take that on.

“I hope he does kick on and get the number one jersey next season. He’s got all the attributes you need.

“I don’t know what the manager’s thoughts are but Ross has done everything he can up to this point.

“Either way, he needs to keep playing football. This is the time to get games under his belt.

“Unless they bring someone in earlier than they did with me, he’ll get the League Cup group games.

“That would be another big opportunity.

“As it stands, he’s the man in possession of the jersey.”