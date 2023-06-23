St Johnstone FC St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean will sign goalkeeper for straight shoot-out with Ross Sinclair Saints currently only have one senior goalie at McDiarmid Park. By Eric Nicolson June 23 2023, 12.00pm Share St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean will sign goalkeeper for straight shoot-out with Ross Sinclair Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/st-johnstone/4500286/st-johnstone-goalkeeper-ross-sinclair-steven-maclean/ Copy Link Ross Sinclair made his debut against Ross County. Image: SNS. When St Johnstone sign another goalkeeper, it will set-up the same sort of selection battle as with every other position in Steven MacLean’s team, according to the Perth boss. MacLean was impressed by former Scotland under-21 international, Ross Sinclair, when he got his first team chance in the last couple of games of the 2022/23 season. But there will no guarantees given for the campaign ahead. “We’re in the market for a goalkeeper,” said MacLean, who appointed Craig Hinchliffe as a head of goalkeeping earlier this week. “It will be a case of whoever we bring in competing with Ross. Ross Sinclair did well in the last two games of the season. Image: SNS. “I’ve got every faith in Ross – he did well in the two games he played at the end of last season – but it will be a straight shoot-out. “Whoever deserves to play, will play. “It’s no different to anywhere else on the pitch.”