St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean will sign goalkeeper for straight shoot-out with Ross Sinclair

When St Johnstone sign another goalkeeper, it will set-up the same sort of selection battle as with every other position in Steven MacLean’s team, according to the Perth boss.

MacLean was impressed by former Scotland under-21 international, Ross Sinclair, when he got his first team chance in the last couple of games of the 2022/23 season.

But there will no guarantees given for the campaign ahead.

“We’re in the market for a goalkeeper,” said MacLean, who appointed Craig Hinchliffe as a head of goalkeeping earlier this week.

“It will be a case of whoever we bring in competing with Ross.

“I’ve got every faith in Ross – he did well in the two games he played at the end of last season – but it will be a straight shoot-out.

“Whoever deserves to play, will play.

“It’s no different to anywhere else on the pitch.”