Seth Patrick tipped to add ‘new dimension’ to Brechin City squad as boss Andy Kirk looks forward to Arbroath test

Seth Patrick has been tipped to add a new dimension to Brechin City the ex-Zimbabwe under-23 star sealed a return to Glebe Park.

Patrick, 23, was forced to curtail a short-term spell at Brechin last term to head down south due to ‘personal reasons.’

But Brechin have remained in regular contact with Patrick since and have convinced the ball-playing midfielder to pen a two-year deal.

“I’m delighted to get Seth back,” said Brechin boss Andy Kirk.

“Seth will add a new dimension to our midfield.

“He is strong, physical and has a lot of energy to get about the park.

“He presses the game and is good on the ball.

“But there is also room for improvement and he’s a hungry young man who really wants to play for Brechin.

“It’s that hunger and desire to improve that excites me most about players.

“I want them to come here and see this as a place where they can develop and fulfil their potential.

“Seth has signed a two-year deal and that gives us continuity.

“It’s important to me to have a settled group and add quality where we can and hopefully Seth can make an impact.”

Seth Patrick to face Arbroath

Meanwhile, Kirk believes his side’s friendly with Arbroath will give them a good opportunity to test themselves at a higher level.

Dick Campbell’s side will make the short trip to Glebe Park for Saturday’s 2.30pm kick-off against the Highland League champions.

And while it will be a much changed Arbroath side, with nine trialists, Kirk is looking forward to a real challenge.

⚽ 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 🗓️ Sat 24th June

🆚 @ArbroathFC

⚽️ Pre-season friendly

🏟️ Glebe Park

🕝 2:30pm

🍺 City Club and Platinum Lounge open from 1pm

🎟️ £10 adults, £7 concessions. Season tickets not valid. Tickets available to purchase via Fanbase ➡️ https://t.co/A3VKHumItN pic.twitter.com/ZswT1jzgCO — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) June 21, 2023

“We showed last year we could step up against teams in higher leagues,” added Kirk.

“We did well against Stirling Albion and Inverness and against Arbroath in a friendly.

“They are a good side and my players will relish this game.

“We’ve had them back in training and they look fitter than they were when we finished the season.

“That tells me the hunger and belief is there for them to go again this season.”