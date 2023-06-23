Ian Murray explains the benefits of Raith Rovers playing four friendlies away from home

For some, it feels like the season has only just ended.

Scotland’s latest international camp culminated in maximum points and it is a mere matter of weeks since the Scottish Cup and Premiership play-off finals.

Regardless, this week marks the start of pre-season friendlies, with Raith Rovers kicking off their warm-up matches with a trip to face Linlithgow Rose.

✅ Week one. pic.twitter.com/B65pudvcJ5 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) June 16, 2023

It will be the first of four friendlies all taking place away from Stark’s Park as the new owners prepare the ground for the first competitive match of the season: a televised Fife derby in the Viaplay Cup.

On the road

Rovers manager Ian Murray said that while it isn’t the ideal scenario, it is worth the sacrifice to make the necessary upgrades to the stadium.

He also sees it as an opportunity to get more matches on grass surfaces.

“It’s not really an issue,” Murray told Courier Sport. “In other years, yeah it would have been.

“But when you look around the league this year, we only have two astroturf pitches – ourselves and Airdrie – which is very unusual.

“So we want to get some games on grass as well, which are always hard now to get.

‘Fantastic start’

“You’d always like a home friendly before anything else,” he added, “but circumstances this season don’t allow us to do that – and that’s for the greater good further down the line.

“We love playing at home, we do enjoy the pitch. But we’ll be fine, we’ve got some really good friendlies – different levels and different tiers of teams.

“We start on grass on Saturday and we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s been a fantastic start, back in pre-season. The players look like they have a bit of a bounce about them. I’m seeing the small improvements we’re trying to make.”

Rovers took on Linlithgow in last season’s fourth-round Scottish Cup tie, coming out 2-0 winners at Prestonfield Stadium through a Jamie Gullan double.

Well looked after

That meeting wasn’t the reason behind this weekend’s friendly, but Murray acknowledged the hospitality of the West Lothian on the day and how those things can help build relationships between clubs.

“It was played in a brilliant spirit, the game,” he said. “They were really hospitable to us and looked after us – these things go a long way further down the line.”

Rovers will be without Aidan Connolly and Kieran Mitchell through injury, while new striker Jack Hamilton is awaiting international clearance and may not feature.

New No 1 Kevin Dabrowski will also not take part in Saturday’s 2.30pm kick-off after he was given an extended break. He will join up with the rest of the squad next week.