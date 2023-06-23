Ian Murray explains the benefits of Raith Rovers playing four friendlies away from home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray explains the benefits of Raith Rovers playing four friendlies away from home

The Stark's Park boss will take his side on the road for four warm-up matches, starting with Linlithgow Rose this weekend.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray is looking forward to the challenge on grass surfaces. Image: SNS.
For some, it feels like the season has only just ended.

Scotland’s latest international camp culminated in maximum points and it is a mere matter of weeks since the Scottish Cup and Premiership play-off finals.

Regardless, this week marks the start of pre-season friendlies, with Raith Rovers kicking off their warm-up matches with a trip to face Linlithgow Rose.

It will be the first of four friendlies all taking place away from Stark’s Park as the new owners prepare the ground for the first competitive match of the season: a televised Fife derby in the Viaplay Cup.

On the road

Rovers manager Ian Murray said that while it isn’t the ideal scenario, it is worth the sacrifice to make the necessary upgrades to the stadium.

He also sees it as an opportunity to get more matches on grass surfaces.

“It’s not really an issue,” Murray told Courier Sport. “In other years, yeah it would have been.

“But when you look around the league this year, we only have two astroturf pitches – ourselves and Airdrie – which is very unusual.

“So we want to get some games on grass as well, which are always hard now to get.

‘Fantastic start’

“You’d always like a home friendly before anything else,” he added, “but circumstances this season don’t allow us to do that – and that’s for the greater good further down the line.

“We love playing at home, we do enjoy the pitch. But we’ll be fine, we’ve got some really good friendlies – different levels and different tiers of teams.

Ian Murray took Rovers to Linlithgow in the Scottish Cup last season. Image: SNS.

“We start on grass on Saturday and we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s been a fantastic start, back in pre-season. The players look like they have a bit of a bounce about them. I’m seeing the small improvements we’re trying to make.”

Rovers took on Linlithgow in last season’s fourth-round Scottish Cup tie, coming out 2-0 winners at Prestonfield Stadium through a Jamie Gullan double.

Well looked after

That meeting wasn’t the reason behind this weekend’s friendly, but Murray acknowledged the hospitality of the West Lothian on the day and how those things can help build relationships between clubs.

“It was played in a brilliant spirit, the game,” he said. “They were really hospitable to us and looked after us – these things go a long way further down the line.”

Rovers will be without Aidan Connolly and Kieran Mitchell through injury, while new striker Jack Hamilton is awaiting international clearance and may not feature.

New No 1 Kevin Dabrowski will also not take part in Saturday’s 2.30pm kick-off after he was given an extended break. He will join up with the rest of the squad next week.

