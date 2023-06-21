Raith Rovers ‘waiting on a couple of answers’ as Ian Murray explains early return to preseason

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers ‘waiting on a couple of answers’ as Ian Murray explains early return to preseason

The Stark's Park boss said the players are "ready to go" after a five-week break.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray on the sidelines.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image SNS.

Ian Murray feels “a big, big difference” from this time last year.

Changes off the field are the remit of others – but on the footballing side, the Raith Rovers manager is, for one, happy with the increase in staff to share the workload.

John Potter has been brought in as technical director and has been heavily involved in the early transfer business, with six new faces already in the door.

Jack Hamilton has signed for Raith Rovers.
Striker Jack Hamilton is one of the new faces at Raith Rovers. Image: Tony Fimister.

Most of those have been in attacking areas and the club has been working hard to strengthen the backline to avoid a repeat of the makeshift defence that kicked off last season.

Waiting game

Asked if any new signings would be brought in this week, Murray told Courier Sport: “I’m not sure, is the truthful answer.

“We’re waiting on a couple of answers, which could be tomorrow, could be Monday. Hopefully, in the next 24-48 hours, we do know what we’ve got and what we don’t have.

Ian Murray added to his attacking options. Image: SNS.

“But I don’t think we’ll have any done by the weekend.

“We’ve still got a few boys on the treatment table from last season: Kieran Mitchell and Aidan Connolly.

“We have a couple of wee niggles, which is normal in preseason. So we have to assess them.

No immediate outgoings

“At the moment there are no plans for players to leave the club – and in terms of outgoings in the loan market, we’ll look at that much further down the line and see what numbers we’ve got.

“But I don’t see too much movement going out the way – certainly until the League Cup.”

Rovers were the only Championship side on the final day of last season that started the day with nothing to play for.

The silver lining was that preparations for the coming campaign – in what will be a stronger division – could get under way and a decision was made to bring the players back a week earlier than most other clubs.

Early return

“It was intentional,” continued Murray. “It was about a week earlier than a lot of other teams in the league.

“I just felt we needed to be a wee bit ahead of the game, ahead of the curve.

“We did get five weeks off as well, which is great, and we decided to come back early.

“It probably looks a bit earlier than it actually is. We’re only three weeks away, on Saturday, from our first League Cup game.

“I felt five weeks was enough for us. We’re back in and ready to get going again.”

