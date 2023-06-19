Attacking options and the return of key player: 4 things to watch for during Raith Rovers’ preseason

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Attacking options and the return of key player: 4 things to watch for during Raith Rovers’ preseason

Warm-up fixtures start this weekend ahead of what promises to be an exciting campaign at Stark's Park.

Raith Rovers' Jack Hamilton, Ian Murray and Ross Matthews. Images: SNS and Tony Fimister.
Raith Rovers' Jack Hamilton, Ian Murray and Ross Matthews. Images: SNS and Tony Fimister.
By Craig Cairns

It’s been a big summer at Stark’s Park. On and off the field old parts are being stripped out and replaced.

This time last year, Raith Rovers brought in Ian Murray as manager for a turbulent first season.

This summer – after talking to Dundee about their recent vacancy – the Rovers manager has more time to focus going into his second season in charge.

Six new signings have been made, a few key players have moved on and there is a buzz around the place that was somewhat lacking a year ago.

Josh Mullin signs for Raith Rovers
Josh Mullin signed for Raith Rovers on a three-year deal. Image Tony Fimister.

Here are four things to look out for as Rovers’ preseason fixtures kick off this weekend with a trip to face Linlithgow Rose.

How will the new faces settle?

The most exciting part of preseason is often who your team brings in and Rovers have given their support plenty on that front.

After extending the contracts of several of last season’s squad, Murray bolstered his attacking options almost immediately with proven Championship goalscorer Jack Hamilton.

Wingers Josh Mullen and Callum Smith are also exciting additions, while Kevin Dabrowski has potential but big gloves to fill after the departure of Jamie MacDonald.

Callum Smith joined Rovers from Airdrie. Image: Tony Fimister.

More defenders are needed ahead of the new season which means 18-year-old Dylan Corr – who had several clubs after his signature upon leaving Celtic B – will have an early chance to impress.

Will Ross Matthews become a key member of the side?

The return of the club captain after almost an entire season on the sidelines makes it difficult to avoid the ‘like a new signing’ cliche.

The midfielder’s return is timely after Brad Spencer opted to reunite with John McGlynn at Falkirk after turning down a new deal at Stark’s Park.

Ross Matthews has recovered after a lengthy injury. Image: SNS.

What does it mean for the captaincy? Last season Murray used the early fixtures to share the armband around the squad before Scott Brown was named team captain and ended the season with a clean sweep of awards.

Will Murray try new formations?

The Rovers manager was tied to 4-2-3-1 for much of last season, despite it not being the preferred shape at the outset.

For now, given the make-up of the squad, a back four will likely be used for the foreseeable.

Ian Murray has a number of attacking options. Image: SNS

Ahead of that there are many options: will we see a return to a single holding midfielder? Will a strike partnership blossom between the likes of Hamilton and Jamie Gullan? Who will start on the wings?

Stark’s Park renovations

The takeover has certainly injected a dose of optimism into the Rovers support, with crucial upgrades in key areas across the club.

Via social media, Raith have kept their fans updated on the renovations at Stark’s Park – from the player facilities to the refurbishment of the Railway Stand.

The fans have responded to all the above excitement, snapping up more than 1,100 season tickets – though, due to the work going on, it’ll be a while before they can take their seats in the upgraded Stark’s Park.

Rovers’ first scheduled home match is the televised Fife derby versus Dunfermline to kick off the Viaplay Cup group stage on July 15.

