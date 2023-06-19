Attacking options and the return of key player: 4 things to watch for during Raith Rovers’ preseason

It’s been a big summer at Stark’s Park. On and off the field old parts are being stripped out and replaced.

This time last year, Raith Rovers brought in Ian Murray as manager for a turbulent first season.

This summer – after talking to Dundee about their recent vacancy – the Rovers manager has more time to focus going into his second season in charge.

Six new signings have been made, a few key players have moved on and there is a buzz around the place that was somewhat lacking a year ago.

Here are four things to look out for as Rovers’ preseason fixtures kick off this weekend with a trip to face Linlithgow Rose.

How will the new faces settle?

The most exciting part of preseason is often who your team brings in and Rovers have given their support plenty on that front.

After extending the contracts of several of last season’s squad, Murray bolstered his attacking options almost immediately with proven Championship goalscorer Jack Hamilton.

Wingers Josh Mullen and Callum Smith are also exciting additions, while Kevin Dabrowski has potential but big gloves to fill after the departure of Jamie MacDonald.

More defenders are needed ahead of the new season which means 18-year-old Dylan Corr – who had several clubs after his signature upon leaving Celtic B – will have an early chance to impress.

Will Ross Matthews become a key member of the side?

The return of the club captain after almost an entire season on the sidelines makes it difficult to avoid the ‘like a new signing’ cliche.

The midfielder’s return is timely after Brad Spencer opted to reunite with John McGlynn at Falkirk after turning down a new deal at Stark’s Park.

What does it mean for the captaincy? Last season Murray used the early fixtures to share the armband around the squad before Scott Brown was named team captain and ended the season with a clean sweep of awards.

Will Murray try new formations?

The Rovers manager was tied to 4-2-3-1 for much of last season, despite it not being the preferred shape at the outset.

For now, given the make-up of the squad, a back four will likely be used for the foreseeable.

Ahead of that there are many options: will we see a return to a single holding midfielder? Will a strike partnership blossom between the likes of Hamilton and Jamie Gullan? Who will start on the wings?

Stark’s Park renovations

The takeover has certainly injected a dose of optimism into the Rovers support, with crucial upgrades in key areas across the club.

Via social media, Raith have kept their fans updated on the renovations at Stark’s Park – from the player facilities to the refurbishment of the Railway Stand.

🤝 Huge thanks to @ThePurvisGroup for coming down to Stark’s Park yesterday to clear the astroturf behind the Railway Stand. Rovers fan Ian Gilfillan was down with only two hours notice to help out. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/JLjuaDPyjG — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) June 14, 2023

The fans have responded to all the above excitement, snapping up more than 1,100 season tickets – though, due to the work going on, it’ll be a while before they can take their seats in the upgraded Stark’s Park.

Rovers’ first scheduled home match is the televised Fife derby versus Dunfermline to kick off the Viaplay Cup group stage on July 15.