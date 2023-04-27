EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and ‘can’t wait’ to be back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and ‘can’t wait’ to be back

The midfielder has missed the majority of the season with injury is aiming to be back in the summer.

By Craig Cairns
Ross Matthews injury issue started towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Image: SNS.
Ross Matthews injury issue started towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Image: SNS.

Ross Matthews has been back in training the last few weeks and is on course to make his return for preseason.

There was faint hope he’d be involved before the end of this season but a minor setback means they will stick to the original schedule.

The setback is only minor because the Raith Rovers club captain – who is under contract until 2024 – is being extra cautious this time.

Matthews made his return to the field earlier in the season following an issue with the joint in his big toe.

Another visit to a specialist and more surgery followed but he is confident he’ll be back for next season.

Matthews gives injury update

“The last thing I want is another season like this one,” he tells Courier Sport.

“Touch wood, up until now I’ve been quite lucky with injuries the whole tie I’ve been at Raith. I’d never really been injured until this.

“I’m hoping that’s the end of it and I can get back to playing.”

Matthews first picked up the injury in the 5-1 win over rivals Dunfermline in 2021. He played the 90 minutes and woke the next day with a swollen foot.

“It was a bit of a mystery, no one could tell me what happened,” he adds.

It transpired that the joint in his big toe was inflamed and it never really settled.

After recovering he played through the pain, desperate to play in the Premiership playoffs.

He eventually had surgery at the start of this season before a setback at the end of last year.

“It’s been looking a lot more positive,” says the 27-year-old midfielder. “I can’t wait for it to be over and to be back playing.”

Ups and downs

From the sidelines, Matthews has been encouraged by what he’s seen on the pitch during this “up and down” season under manager Ian Murray.

He picks the cup runs, especially the win over Motherwell, as highlights.

As they have for him personally, injuries have held them back, he adds, with Rovers set to name just one substitute for Saturday’s trip to Ayr United.

Rovers manager Ian Murray has been hindered by the number of injuries this season. Image: SNS.

“We’ve played some good football,” says Matthews. “I think we have done for the last few years.

“The new gaffer is the same, he wants to play good football. He wants it to be entertaining for the fans.

“I think you’ve seen that in quite a few games this season and hopefully that continues into next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
Steven Caulker in his time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
Ex-Montrose vice chairman David Laing tragically passed away last week. Image: Montrose FC.
Montrose pay tribute to David Laing as they salute 'significant contribution' of long-serving late…
St Johnstone's Alex Ferguson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson sets out East Fife loan goal and Perth ambitions
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee ticket allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park increased after SPFL step in
Euan Spark celebrates his Highland League title success with mum Isobel.
VIDEO: Brechin City's 'Baldy Barista' Euan Spark on Highland League title emotions, tearful call…
Niskanen, left, and Harkes have shone in the last two games. Image: SNS
6 Dundee United stars who have most benefitted from Jim Goodwin arrival
Joe Chalmers leads the Dunfermline title celebrations. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers looking forward to 'special' support for trophy lift after his No 1…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer urges Dens Park patience ahead of crucial Cove Rangers clash

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater and technical director Craig McDonald. Image: ACS Aviation.
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Woman standing on a table in front of a 60th birthday banner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…
Alliance Trust chairman Gregor Stewart addresses shareholders at the AGM, held at V&A Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee
Rishi Sunak and Humza Yousaf
ANDREW LIDDLE: With IndyRef2 off the table, maybe Yousaf and Sunak can get on…
The delicious rhubarb scones will be served up at the Kellie Castle rhubarb celebration this weekend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sweet treats: Try Tricia's tasty rhubarb scones at Kellie Castle
Bryan Sharp had been a footballer and golfer in Dundee.
Bryan Sharp: Former Dundee footballer and tradesman dies aged 75
CR0042463, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee, 1,000 schoolchildren are running the Daily Mile on the first ever World Daily Mile Day. Picture shows; the pupils have a great time as the race kicks off around Baxter Park. Thursday 27th April, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Our pictures as 1,000 Dundee kids run on first World Daily Mile Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]