EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and ‘can’t wait’ to be back

Ross Matthews has been back in training the last few weeks and is on course to make his return for preseason.

There was faint hope he’d be involved before the end of this season but a minor setback means they will stick to the original schedule.

The setback is only minor because the Raith Rovers club captain – who is under contract until 2024 – is being extra cautious this time.

Matthews made his return to the field earlier in the season following an issue with the joint in his big toe.

👏Ross Matthews makes his return for Raith Rovers pic.twitter.com/2TmUcZsYjS — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 24, 2022

Another visit to a specialist and more surgery followed but he is confident he’ll be back for next season.

Matthews gives injury update

“The last thing I want is another season like this one,” he tells Courier Sport.

“Touch wood, up until now I’ve been quite lucky with injuries the whole tie I’ve been at Raith. I’d never really been injured until this.

“I’m hoping that’s the end of it and I can get back to playing.”

Matthews first picked up the injury in the 5-1 win over rivals Dunfermline in 2021. He played the 90 minutes and woke the next day with a swollen foot.

“It was a bit of a mystery, no one could tell me what happened,” he adds.

It transpired that the joint in his big toe was inflamed and it never really settled.

After recovering he played through the pain, desperate to play in the Premiership playoffs.

He eventually had surgery at the start of this season before a setback at the end of last year.

“It’s been looking a lot more positive,” says the 27-year-old midfielder. “I can’t wait for it to be over and to be back playing.”

Ups and downs

From the sidelines, Matthews has been encouraged by what he’s seen on the pitch during this “up and down” season under manager Ian Murray.

He picks the cup runs, especially the win over Motherwell, as highlights.

As they have for him personally, injuries have held them back, he adds, with Rovers set to name just one substitute for Saturday’s trip to Ayr United.

“We’ve played some good football,” says Matthews. “I think we have done for the last few years.

“The new gaffer is the same, he wants to play good football. He wants it to be entertaining for the fans.

“I think you’ve seen that in quite a few games this season and hopefully that continues into next season.”