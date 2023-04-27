The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as Netflix share first look at season 6

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first photos from The Crown season six have been released by Netflix – and show Prince William and Kate Middleton taking a stroll in St Andrews.

The highly-anticipated final season stars Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy and will document how the Royal couple first met at university.

The streaming platform also teased an exciting announcement about the show tomorrow.

It’s expected that it may be in relation to the release date, which has been pencilled in for later this year.

Among the new photos from the show is one of Ed and Meg outside the Fife town’s Northpoint Café – where the couple are said to have met for a coffee.

William and Kate in St Andrews

Filming for the series, the first to have been produced following the Queen’s death in September, took place in St Andrews in March.

Several roads were shut as camera crews descended on local landmarks including the harbour and The Scores.

The season will follow events from the late 1990s until the early 2000s, including the death of William’s mother Diana.

Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana, with Imelda Staunton continuing as the Queen and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

It will also feature William’s time at the University of St Andrews, including when he met his future wife in 2001.

William and Kate graduated in 2005 and briefly split in 2007, but they later got back together and William proposed in 2010.

The couple married in 2011 and have three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to St Andrews in 2021 and rekindled fond memories of when they met two decades earlier.