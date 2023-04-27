The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as Netflix share first look at season 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as Netflix share first look at season 6

Scenes from the final series, which will chart how the Royal couple first met as St Andrews students, were filmed in the Fife town.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy who play William and Kate on location in St Andrews. Image: Netflix UK
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy who play William and Kate on location in St Andrews. Image: Netflix UK

The first photos from The Crown season six have been released by Netflix – and show Prince William and Kate Middleton taking a stroll in St Andrews.

The highly-anticipated final season stars Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy and will document how the Royal couple first met at university.

The streaming platform also teased an exciting announcement about the show tomorrow.

It’s expected that it may be in relation to the release date, which has been pencilled in for later this year.

Among the new photos from the show is one of Ed and Meg outside the Fife town’s Northpoint Café – where the couple are said to have met for a coffee.

William and Kate in St Andrews

Filming for the series, the first to have been produced following the Queen’s death in September, took place in St Andrews in March.

Several roads were shut as camera crews descended on local landmarks including the harbour and The Scores.

Meg Bellamy who plays Kate. Image: Netflix UK

The season will follow events from the late 1990s until the early 2000s, including the death of William’s mother Diana.

Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana, with Imelda Staunton continuing as the Queen and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

It will also feature William’s time at the University of St Andrews, including when he met his future wife in 2001.

Ed McVey as Prince William. Image: Netflix UK

 

The actors outside the café where William and Kate are said to have met. Image: Netflix UK

William and Kate graduated in 2005 and briefly split in 2007, but they later got back together and William proposed in 2010.

The couple married in 2011 and have three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to St Andrews in 2021 and rekindled fond memories of when they met two decades earlier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Jerry Springer (Yui Mok/PA)
US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79
I’m A Celebrity contestants have been told to surrender any contraband (ITV/PA)
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmates told to hand over contraband
James Corden (Beresford Hodge/PA)
James Corden feeling ‘pride’ after filming final episode of The Late Late Show
James Corden to host final episode of The Late Late Show (Ian West/PA)
James Corden to host final episode of The Late Late Show
Meera Syal (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Meera Syal sees Bafta Fellowship as ‘extraordinary moment’ of change for TV
EastEnders (BBC/PA)
EastEnders to air new storyline dealing with eating disorder bulimia
EastEnders actress Rita Simons (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rita Simons’ Roxy returns to EastEnders as ‘figment of daughter’s imagination’
Keira Knightley (Suzan Moore/PA)
Keira Knightley to star in new Netflix series Black Doves
Salma Hayek Pinault (Doug Peters/PA)
Aaron Paul and Salma Hayek Pinault to star in Black Mirror season six
Dani Dyer (Ian West/PA)
Dani Dyer hopes her own anxiety experience encourages fellow mothers to talk

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater and technical director Craig McDonald. Image: ACS Aviation.
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
Woman standing on a table in front of a 60th birthday banner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
Ross Matthews injury issue started towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker in his time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…
Alliance Trust chairman Gregor Stewart addresses shareholders at the AGM, held at V&A Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee
Ex-Montrose vice chairman David Laing tragically passed away last week. Image: Montrose FC.
Montrose pay tribute to David Laing as they salute 'significant contribution' of long-serving late…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented