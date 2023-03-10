VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Crown actor Ed McVey has been seen filming his first scenes as Prince William in St Andrews.

Shooting for the sixth and final series of the hit Netflix show is under way in the Fife town.

Crews descended on Thursday to begin setting up, with several streets closed for the production.

Actor Ed McVey, who plays the young prince during his university years, has now been pictured filming several scenes.

He can be seen running while dressed in grey jogging bottoms and a hoodie bearing the University of St Andrews crest.

Separate shots show the actor flanked by apparent bodyguards in a crowded harbour area.

The series is set to include a storyline featuring the budding romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met in 2001 while they both studied at the university.

Actress Meg Bellamy will play the young Princess of Wales.

Production was originally due to begin in August but was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Netflix, which produces the show, has been approached for comment.