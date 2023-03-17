PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St Andrews

By Gemma Bibby
March 17 2023, 1.33pm Updated: March 17 2023, 1.47pm
The filming of scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
The filming of scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

One of the most famous romances in the world is being captured on film in St Andrews as shooting for royal drama The Crown continues.

“Wills and Kate” – aka Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy – have been filming scenes in the Fife town ahead of a new series of the hit Netflix show.

It was during his time at St Andrews University that Prince William met and fell in love with fellow student Kate Middleton.

While Ed portrayed Wills dressed in a red jacket, navy jumper and jeans, Meg evoked memories of a young Kate with a tweed skirt, green jacket and brown boots.

A third actor – possibly an early love interest for Ms Middleton – was also involved in the most recent filming.

It is understood the scenes will feature in the sixth series of The Crown, following the hugely season five that focused on Charles and Diana’s split.

Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, receives a quick hair check. Image:  Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Preparing for filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Filming begins. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Kate and William, played by Ed McVey, enjoy a stroll together. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Kate and Wills share a joke. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Meg Bellamy holds back the crew. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Smiles all round from the three actors. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Actress Meg Bellamy adjusts her fellow actor’s hair. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Filming continued into the evening with Kate at the Pizzeria. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Members of the public gather to watch the filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Kate Middleton (played by Meg Bellamy) working in the Pizzeria. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Earlier filming took place at East Scores. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Actor Ed McVey filming scenes at East Scores. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Actor Ed McVey on set in between filming scenes at the harbour. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
A quick wardrobe check for Ed McVey. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Braving the weather on the pier. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
On Wednesday scenes included Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William, and Dominic West, playing the part of the Prince of Wales, meeting crowds in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Background actors during filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Prince William travels by car past crowds played by background actors. Image:  Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Background actors during filming as they wait for the Prince. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Dominic West playing the part of the Prince of Wales during filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Ed McVey and Dominic West. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
William out for the evening during filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Scenes show photographers being held back outside the cinema as William leaves. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
20
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to by end of month
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Jonathan Methven. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 17/03/2023
'Belittling' Fife abuser told ex she 'looked like dead body'
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Broughty Ferry RNLI Picture shows; David Wightman. Broughty Ferry. Supplied by DCT Staff Date; Unknown
Broughty Ferry lifeboatman crashed into parked car while over drink-drive limit
the view glasgow gig show
Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
A grey Audi RS3 is among three vehicles stolen in two break ins. Image: Police Scotland.
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked

Editor's Picks

Most Commented