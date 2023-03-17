PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the most famous romances in the world is being captured on film in St Andrews as shooting for royal drama The Crown continues.

“Wills and Kate” – aka Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy – have been filming scenes in the Fife town ahead of a new series of the hit Netflix show.

It was during his time at St Andrews University that Prince William met and fell in love with fellow student Kate Middleton.

While Ed portrayed Wills dressed in a red jacket, navy jumper and jeans, Meg evoked memories of a young Kate with a tweed skirt, green jacket and brown boots.

A third actor – possibly an early love interest for Ms Middleton – was also involved in the most recent filming.

It is understood the scenes will feature in the sixth series of The Crown, following the hugely season five that focused on Charles and Diana’s split.