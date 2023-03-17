PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St Andrews By Gemma Bibby March 17 2023, 1.33pm Updated: March 17 2023, 1.47pm 0 The filming of scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up One of the most famous romances in the world is being captured on film in St Andrews as shooting for royal drama The Crown continues. “Wills and Kate” – aka Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy – have been filming scenes in the Fife town ahead of a new series of the hit Netflix show. It was during his time at St Andrews University that Prince William met and fell in love with fellow student Kate Middleton. While Ed portrayed Wills dressed in a red jacket, navy jumper and jeans, Meg evoked memories of a young Kate with a tweed skirt, green jacket and brown boots. A third actor – possibly an early love interest for Ms Middleton – was also involved in the most recent filming. It is understood the scenes will feature in the sixth series of The Crown, following the hugely season five that focused on Charles and Diana’s split. Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, receives a quick hair check. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Preparing for filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Filming begins. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Kate and William, played by Ed McVey, enjoy a stroll together. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Kate and Wills share a joke. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Meg Bellamy holds back the crew. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Smiles all round from the three actors. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Actress Meg Bellamy adjusts her fellow actor’s hair. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Filming continued into the evening with Kate at the Pizzeria. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Members of the public gather to watch the filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Kate Middleton (played by Meg Bellamy) working in the Pizzeria. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Earlier filming took place at East Scores. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Actor Ed McVey filming scenes at East Scores. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Actor Ed McVey on set in between filming scenes at the harbour. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. A quick wardrobe check for Ed McVey. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Braving the weather on the pier. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. On Wednesday scenes included Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William, and Dominic West, playing the part of the Prince of Wales, meeting crowds in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Background actors during filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Prince William travels by car past crowds played by background actors. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Background actors during filming as they wait for the Prince. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Dominic West playing the part of the Prince of Wales during filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Ed McVey and Dominic West. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. William out for the evening during filming. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Scenes show photographers being held back outside the cinema as William leaves. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close