Jim Goodwin explains how he turned Dundee United’s cup weekend down time into blessing in disguise

Jim Goodwin admits a “blessing in disguise” has allowed him to spend invaluable time with his players on the training ground.

Dundee United were without a game last weekend with Premiership action on hold for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Goodwin, who only took charge of bottom-of-the-table United at the start of this month, seized that opportunity to put his squad through their paces and get to know his players better.

And the Irishman hopes to reap the rewards when the Terrors face his former club St Mirren at home tomorrow.

The 41-year-old stated: “It (not being in the cup) has been a blessing in disguise. We would much have preferred to be in the cup but for me it was a really good opportunity to spend time with the players.

“The Aberdeen and Livingston games came around very quickly and there wasn’t a great deal of time where we could spend on the training pitch.

“The boys haven’t had that much of a break but they are understanding of the situation because we can’t afford the luxury of days off at this moment in time.

“It is too important. Their attitude and application has been great.”

Last Wednesday’s draw at Livingston moved United to within three points of Ross County and Kilmarnock with Goodwin adding: “We are within touching distance. We felt we deserved better than we got against Aberdeen.

“The reaction against Livingston was great in a very difficult place to go. We looked like the team more likely to win it.

“It is a point on the board. It wasn’t what we were looking for but it is better than nothing. It gets us closer to the teams above us.”

Goodwin played and managed at St Mirren with the club still holding a special place in his heart.

He hopes they can cap what has been a good season so far by finishing in the top six.

However, Goodwin will be using his inside knowledge of the St Mirren squad to hopefully put one over on Stephen Robinson’s side at Tannadice tomorrow.

Goodwin said: “They are a group of players who have been together for a significant amount of time.

“I brought in the majority of the squad in my time there and Stephen Robinson has come in and added his own bits of quality to that.

“He has added his own touches to that and taken them on to another level, which is extremely pleasing to see.

“I have great connections with St Mirren, a club who are very close to my heart.

“I am delighted to see them having a great season. I hope by the end of the season they get that top-half finish they have been so desperately searching for.

“We came up short and finished seventh in my time there.

“Stephen has a team there that is full of momentum and playing well.

“We have a tough task on our hands but I know the majority of that squad inside and out and we can come in with one or two plans to get the points we need.”