Jim Goodwin explains how he turned Dundee United’s cup weekend down time into blessing in disguise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin explains how he turned Dundee United’s cup weekend down time into blessing in disguise

By Neil Robertson
March 17 2023, 1.43pm Updated: March 17 2023, 1.57pm
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin taking training at St Andrews. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin admits a “blessing in disguise” has allowed him to spend invaluable time with his players on the training ground.

Dundee United were without a game last weekend with Premiership action on hold for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Goodwin, who only took charge of bottom-of-the-table United at the start of this month, seized that opportunity to put his squad through their paces and get to know his players better.

And the Irishman hopes to reap the rewards when the Terrors face his former club St Mirren at home tomorrow.

Jim Goodwin chats to Dundee United coach Dave Bowman during a training session. Image:SNS

The 41-year-old stated: “It (not being in the cup) has been a blessing in disguise. We would much have preferred to be in the cup but for me it was a really good opportunity to spend time with the players.

“The Aberdeen and Livingston games came around very quickly and there wasn’t a great deal of time where we could spend on the training pitch.

“The boys haven’t had that much of a break but they are understanding of the situation because we can’t afford the luxury of days off at this moment in time.

“It is too important. Their attitude and application has been great.”

Last Wednesday’s draw at Livingston moved United to within three points of Ross County and Kilmarnock with Goodwin adding: “We are within touching distance. We felt we deserved better than we got against Aberdeen.

The reaction against Livingston was great in a very difficult place to go. We looked like the team more likely to win it.

“It is a point on the board. It wasn’t what we were looking for but it is better than nothing. It gets us closer to the teams above us.”

Goodwin played and managed at St Mirren with the club still holding a special place in his heart.

He hopes they can cap what has been a good season so far by finishing in the top six.

However, Goodwin will be using his inside knowledge of the St Mirren squad to hopefully put one over on Stephen Robinson’s side at Tannadice tomorrow.

Goodwin said: “They are a group of players who have been together for a significant amount of time.

“I brought in the majority of the squad in my time there and Stephen Robinson has come in and added his own bits of quality to that.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS

“He has added his own touches to that and taken them on to another level, which is extremely pleasing to see.

“I have great connections with St Mirren, a club who are very close to my heart.

“I am delighted to see them having a great season. I hope by the end of the season they get that top-half finish they have been so desperately searching for.

“We came up short and finished seventh in my time there.

“Stephen has a team there that is full of momentum and playing well.

“We have a tough task on our hands but I know the majority of that squad inside and out and we can come in with one or two plans to get the points we need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin reveals signings green light from Dundee United owner as Ryan Edwards absence…
Beautiful game showed its cruel side 15 years ago when Dundee United lost to…
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in 'consistency' call after Dan Phillips sees red but…
Dundee United set for major Peter Pawlett boost as manager updates fans on injured…
‘Like looking at death’: Aziz Behich recounts haunting conversation as Dundee United star supports…
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
EXCLUSIVE: Loick Ayina ready for 'war' as Dundee United loan star opens up on…
Dylan Levitt's season could be over as Dundee United fear injury hammer-blow
4
JIM SPENCE: 'Smart' Gary Bowyer has taken pressure off Dundee stars' shoulders and onto…
Sadat Anaku in contention for Uganda debut as Dundee United striker lands international call

Most Read

1
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
20
6
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

'Belittling' Fife abuser told ex she 'looked like dead body'
PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St…
Broughty Ferry lifeboatman crashed into parked car while over drink-drive limit
Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth
Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked

Editor's Picks

Most Commented