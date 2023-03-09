4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston

By Alan Temple
March 9 2023, 1.22pm Updated: March 9 2023, 6.10pm
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS

Aziz Behich struck his fourth goal of the season to bag a precious point for Dundee United at Livingston.

Boss Jim Goodwin illustrated an ability to alter the flow of a contest as a couple of bright changes saw United — utterly outplayed and behind to a Steven Bradley opener at the break — battle back for a 1-1 draw.

The stalemate sees United move to within three points of Kilmarnock and Ross County and, crucially, they have a better goal difference than the former; within one victory of climbing off the bottom of the Premiership, in theory.

Courier Sport was in West Lothian to analyse the action.

Proactive and positive management from Jim Goodwin

Let’s be honest, Goodwin should never have been able to replace Kieran Freeman with Liam Smith.

Freeman’s tug on the arm of Cristian Montano was as clear a second booking as you will ever see. Only referee Matthew McDermid will know why he decided to spare the Tannadice youngster.

But Goodwin took full advantage of that reprieve.

He hooked the toiling wing-back within three minutes of that foul, as United were regularly torn apart by Montano and Joel Nouble down Livi’s left.

Goodwin’s tweaks paid dividends. Image: SNS

However, more than the personnel change, Goodwin’s alteration of shape was smart and entirely necessary.

United’s 3-5-2 meant that Freeman was far too isolated and susceptible to the overlap and, had Goodwin not switched to a 4-2-3-1, Smith would have been similarly tormented by the Montano-Nouble double-act.

Bringing on Kai Fotheringham for Sadat Anaku at half-time was also decisive. And the teenager grasped his opportunity, playing a part in Behich’s leveller and chasing back to aid Smith’s defensive efforts.

Goodwin displayed admirable accountability during his post-match media duties — but his proactiveness in fixing the issues ensured United moved to within striking distance of Kilmarnock and County.

In praise of Liam Smith

Smith has found himself the subject of a fair amount of criticism this term and, in common with many of his United teammates, he has probably failed to reach the standards of consistency and reliability that has characterised his time at Tannadice.

Then again, it is also worth noting that his best position is right-back. Over the last couple of seasons, he has been played in a variety of roles — wing-back, centre-half, midfielder — but rarely in his favoured one.

And, utilised as a full-back after entering the fray on Wednesday, he was excellent; a literal game-changer.

Allied with Goodwin’s smart switch to a back-four, Smith diligently got to grips with Nouble — unplayable for the first period — and, linking up well will fellow substitute Fotheringham, posed a real threat on the break.

Smith had a positive impact against Livi. Image: SNS

Despite only coming on in the 33rd minute, Smith made more clearances (six) than any other Dundee United player except Charlie Mulgrew (13) and Loick Ayina (seven).

He won possession back four times, the same as Behich and Ayina, and only one shy of Scott McMann, for context.

Considering Goodwin’s decision to drop him from the starting line-up for his first two matches in charge will have come as a hammer-blow, Smith’s performance against Livi was indicative of his character and professionalism.

Could Aziz Behich be United’s wing wizard?

One of the key reasons United have so often alighted on a 3-5-2 — or a variation thereof — is due to a lack of wingers. Beyond Immi Niskanen and Glenn Middleton, who has been unavailable for recent matches, there are few pacy wide attackers in the group.

However, Behich proved that he could be the answer to that conundrum.

He was terrific following Goodwin’s change of shape, with Scott McMann shuffling over to left-back behind the Australia international.

But for Anaku’s wayward finishing, his sumptuous first-half cross would have notched an assist. In missing from about three yards, the Ugandan passed up a chance with 0.74 xG, only 0.02 less than a penalty kick.

Behich then showcased how it should be done, clinically firing home the equaliser after ghosting in at the back post.

He is no stranger to the role, either. His most fruitful stint as a winger came while playing for Bursaspor in 2016/17, with Behich bagging five goals in six games during one particularly potent hot streak.

Could he be the speedy, direct winger that United have been crying out for?

A monkey off United’s back

If Dundee United concede the first goal, they lose. They buckle; can’t recover after a set-back.

That was the cry prior to their visit to West Lothian.

The Tangerines had conceded the first goal in 19 matches this term. They went on to lose 18 of those. Whatever the opposite of bouncebackability is — that’s what United possessed.

United bounced back from Bradley’s opener. Image: SNS

So, make no mistake, claiming a point from a losing position — particularly having been overrun during the first period — will be a huge psychological boost and something that will not go unnoticed in the dressing room.

Fight, guts and gumption will be required to get out of this relegation quagmire.

But they will also, at various points in the remaining 10 matches, find themselves behind at some point, so battling back from a deficit is a real monkey off the back.





