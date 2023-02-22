Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham on ‘pinch myself’ moment at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham on ‘pinch myself’ moment at Tannadice

By Alan Temple
February 22 2023, 12.00pm
Fotheringham in full flow. Image: SNS
Fotheringham in full flow. Image: SNS

Kai Fotheringham was on cloud nine as he fulfilled a lifelong ambition — only to be brought crashing back down to earth.

The talented teenager was afforded his maiden Dundee United start last weekend against St Johnstone and confesses it was a “pinch myself” moment in front of his Falkirk-based friends and family.

Aside from the magnitude of that landmark, the appearance came on Legends Day at Tannadice, with the likes of Maurice Malpas, Hamish McAlpine, Davie Dodds and Paul Hegarty presented to a near-10,000 crowd prior to kick-off.

And Fotheringham did himself justice in front of the greats, showing a fearlessness in possession and creating a couple of passable opportunities during a bright showing.

Despite an ultimately galling afternoon — a ludicrous error by goalkeeper Mark Birighitti handing the Saints a 2-1 victory — the academy kid staked a claim to retain his place when United visit Ross County on Saturday.

Kai Fotheringham had a positive afternoon. Image: SNS

“When I came through the academy, this was always the plan,” Fotheringham told Courier Sport. “I’ve always had the ambition to play here; to play in front of the Dundee United fans.

“I had a lot of nerves before the game but it’s about using that tension in the right way and channeling it into a positive.

The gaffer (Liam Fox) told me to just express myself; that I’d get plenty of chances and that I’m good enough to play at this level.

“I had to pinch myself walking out. It was a surreal moment. The timing was special, to play in a game with all the legends here, and with a really good crowd.

“The family were up for a weekend in St Andrews so I was able to get them all tickets for the game, too. They were all here watching.

“It’s just disappointing we couldn’t get the result to go with it.”

Stirling Albion impact

Fotheringham’s impact should perhaps come as no surprise.

His confidence is through the roof following a dazzling first half of the campaign on loan at Stirling Albion, contributing a combined 17 goals and assists as the Binos push for the League Two title.

While the gulf between the fourth tier and Premiership football is consequential, Fotheringham is adamant the stint at Forthbank was exactly what he needed following a maddening, injury-hit season last term.

The time at Stirling Albion was something I really needed,” he continued. “I needed that confidence that comes from playing games, scoring and being involved in goals. It was ideal.

“It’s learning the man’s game — using your body, trying to protect the ball and buying fouls.

“You need all that to play at the top level, not just being a good player. So, I’m grateful to Stirling Albion for giving me that opportunity.

“The gaffer (Fox) told me the plan was to come back and play here (in January), because I had done well. I’ve been training well since coming back and, unfortunately for Glenn (Middleton), an injury has kept him out.

“That is what got me in the side and I’d love to keep my place.”

Belief

And he would have no fears about being pitched into a relegation six-pointer against County, insisting that belief still abounds in the United dressing room.

Fotheringham is keen to keep his place. Image: SNS.

“We have never stopped believing,” added Fotheringham. “We didn’t play badly at the weekend. It was a good performance, but we conceded two goals that probably can’t happen at this level.

“Hopefully that changes and things turn around. There are no doubts in our changing room or thoughts of that (relegation) happening.”

