Mark Birighitti injury latest as Dundee United are dealt Glenn Middleton hammer-blow By Alan Temple February 21 2023, 10.23pm Updated: February 22 2023, 7.32am 1 Birighitti has come under fire following an astonishing blunder. Image: SNS [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee United Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers… Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park Dundee United fans renew calls for Tony Asghar axe at AGM protest 3 5 key questions ahead of eagerly anticipated Dundee United AGM LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's January decisions coming back to haunt them - how do… Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can… Arnaud Djoum accepts Dundee United fan fury — but insists Liam Fox can't be… Rory MacLeod transfer bid 'accepted' as Dundee United starlet is targeted by Fulham 4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for… Liam Fox accepts Dundee United manager 'scrutiny' but bullish boss insists he is the… 3 Most Read 1 Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station 2 2 Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction 3 Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers… 4 Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train 5 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 13 6 Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre 7 Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda 8 WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School 9 Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed More from The Courier Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could… Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he 'deserves prison' 'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis' 2 The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988 World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Courier Country 'Jim would be chuffed they're going to Anfield': Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly… Editor's Picks EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers funding update Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School No kidding – baby goats in coats spotted in Angus Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes critics ought to practise what they preach Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda How Dundee’s Humza Yousaf rose through SNP ranks to become favourite to replace Nicola Sturgeon Most Commented 1 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 2 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 3 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 4 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 5 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 6 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 7 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 8 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs 9 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination 10 No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone