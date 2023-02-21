St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants new deal for Perth squad’s Mr Versatile, James Brown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes to keep his Mr Versatile, James Brown.

Stevie May and Max Kucheriavyi have signed extended contracts recently and Brown, whose current deal runs out in the summer, is a big part of Davidson’s long-term plans.

The former Millwall man has played right back, right wing-back, left wing-back right sided centre-half and left sided centre-half this season.

Some positions may suit him more than others – and Davidson admitted that holding down one would probably be the Malta international’s wish.

But the Perth boss views Brown’s adaptability as a key asset for his squad.

“James is so valuable to us because of his versatility and I think he would even play centre midfield as well if we needed him to,” said Davidson.

“He probably doesn’t like it because he wants to nail down a position for himself.

“But when you have injuries and niggles that mean you need to make changes, having someone like James in the squad is vital.”

Didn’t notice him

Brown filled in for Andy Considine at Tannadice in the 2-1 weekend win and impressed once more.

“The biggest thing I can say about him is you didn’t notice him on Saturday against Dundee United,” said Davidson. “And that’s exactly what you want from a defender.

“He knows the role, knows what we’re looking for and has a good relationship with the players around him.

“He can slot into every position he plays.

“James is someone I want to keep. He’s one we’ve spoken about and we need to start going and getting these things done.”