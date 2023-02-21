St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants new deal for Perth squad’s Mr Versatile, James Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants new deal for Perth squad’s Mr Versatile, James Brown

By Eric Nicolson
February 21 2023, 10.24pm
James Brown. Image: Shutterstock.
James Brown. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes to keep his Mr Versatile, James Brown.

Stevie May and Max Kucheriavyi have signed extended contracts recently and Brown, whose current deal runs out in the summer, is a big part of Davidson’s long-term plans.

The former Millwall man has played right back, right wing-back, left wing-back right sided centre-half and left sided centre-half this season.

Some positions may suit him more than others – and Davidson admitted that holding down one would probably be the Malta international’s wish.

But the Perth boss views Brown’s adaptability as a key asset for his squad.

James Brown in action against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“James is so valuable to us because of his versatility and I think he would even play centre midfield as well if we needed him to,” said Davidson.

“He probably doesn’t like it because he wants to nail down a position for himself.

“But when you have injuries and niggles that mean you need to make changes, having someone like James in the squad is vital.”

Didn’t notice him

Brown filled in for Andy Considine at Tannadice in the 2-1 weekend win and impressed once more.

“The biggest thing I can say about him is you didn’t notice him on Saturday against Dundee United,” said Davidson. “And that’s exactly what you want from a defender.

“He knows the role, knows what we’re looking for and has a good relationship with the players around him.

“He can slot into every position he plays.

“James is someone I want to keep. He’s one we’ve spoken about and we need to start going and getting these things done.”

