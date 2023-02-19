ERIC NICOLSON: Don’t move the goalposts – staying up is success for St Johnstone and they’re in a great position to do it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

ERIC NICOLSON: Don’t move the goalposts – staying up is success for St Johnstone and they’re in a great position to do it

By Eric Nicolson
February 19 2023, 1.57pm
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.

Don’t expect anybody in the St Johnstone camp to say the primary mission of the season has been accomplished.

But Callum Davidson’s final whistle reaction at Tannadice told you everything you needed to know about the importance he placed on Saturday’s clash with Dundee United.

Saints aren’t going to finish bottom of the Premiership.

Even if they don’t pick up another point for the rest of the season there’s a chance that their current total is all the money in the bank they will require.

Of the eight fully-completed campaigns since the play-off and split were introduced, 30 has been enough.

The average magic number is 29.

There is work still to be done to make it second mission accomplished, namely staying out of the play-off place.

Historically, it’s taken anything between 33 and 37 to get that job done.

If there’s one season in particular this is starting to resemble it’s 2017/18 when Saints ended up eighth and had a handy cushion over the four sides below them well before the end.

It took 34 to finish third bottom that year and that mark feels about right just now this time around.

That’s a long-winded, statistical way of saying, Saturday’s victory was Saints’ most significant of the season, closely followed by the previous triumph on the road at Motherwell.

When they’ve really needed to, this team has delivered.

I’m certainly not counting out a top six finish now that the pressure has eased and the fixture list stretching out in front of them appears to be the most appealing of any of the contenders.

Saints probably need to beat St Mirren on Saturday.

Do that and it really is game on.

No man’s land isn’t failure

If it doesn’t happen and Saints become a ‘no man’s land’ team that ends up on the lower side of the split, while keeping the nail-biting stuff at a safe distance, don’t let anyone move the goalposts and turn this into some form of under achievement.

A few will no doubt say ‘this should be a top six squad’.

Well, you could claim the same about every one of those clubs currently above them in the table.

The side that secures their survival through the play-offs probably has the toughest task the year after.

Their manager and recruitment staff certainly have the shortest time to plan for the next campaign, the areas in need of attention are greater for obvious reasons and mental debris from a grim slog of a season just completed takes longest to shift (on the pitch and in the stands).

That’s magnified when the team coming up (in this case, Kilmarnock) has a budget and a head coach capable of taking promotion euphoria and turning it into top flight belief.

A late Saints surge that opens up all sorts of possibilities, the type of which has been their habit through the years, is clearly the aim.

From there, any club making the top six will have a realistic shot at qualifying for Europe.

But to find themselves in a position where seventh is the ceiling for the last five games and fans can bask in the comfort of a bit of relegation rubber-necking really wouldn’t be so bad.

Two wins and the only achievement that matters will be boxed off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a 'never-say-die' striker who got Saints 'deserved' win…
May celebrates the winner. Image: SNS
Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
2
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone loan defender Alex Mitchell relieved deadline day dominoes didn't lead to an…
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
PODCAST: All eyes on Tannadice as Mark Ogren jets in for high stakes Dundee…
Who are St Johnstone's Tannadice heroes? Images: SNS.
St Johnstone are the opponents on Dundee United Legends Day, here are 5 Perth…
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Callum Davidson delighted to have St Johnstone fans back on board after talks with…
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Fox is adamant he can handle the pressure. Image: SNS
Why Dundee United v St Johnstone is the biggest match of Liam Fox's Tannadice…
Andy Considine during St Johnstone training. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine will miss Dundee United clash but is helping St Johnstone prepare for…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5
A kitchen garden is always a thing of joy.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Gardening by the Victorian calendar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented