St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a ‘never-say-die’ striker who got Saints ‘deserved’ win over Dundee United, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a ‘never-say-die’ striker who got Saints ‘deserved’ win over Dundee United, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
February 18 2023, 7.05pm
Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.
Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.

It was a ‘never-say-die’ goal from a ‘never-say-die’ player that secured St Johnstone a precious win over Dundee United, according to Perth boss Callum Davidson.

Stevie May closing down Tangerines’ keeper, Mark Birighitti to make a sliding tackle that ended up in the net was the decisive moment in a Tannadice contest that had just been brought back to 1-1 90 seconds earlier.

A draw would have been acceptable in that the gap to Saints and United was already seven points.

But a win, which gives Davidson’s men a cushion of 10 to the bottom of the Premiership and nine to the play-off spot, is a highly significant moment in their season.

And the McDiarmid Park manager made no attempt to downplay it.

“It was a huge game for us,” said Davidson.

“It was so important for both teams today.

“We are fortunate that we have a guy like Stevie May in the team who never gives up.

“He has a never-say-die attitude and he manages straight away to score the second goal at a really crucial time.

“I am delighted with how he got it and I thought we just deserved it.

“Stevie he was superb all game and chased everything down, worked really hard.”

Stevie May celebrates his opener. Image: SNS

The winning goal had an element of the freakish about it but Saints’ first half opener, also finished off by May, was an example of expertly crafted pass and move football.

“I thought it was good composure from Melker (Hallberg),” said Davidson.

“He waited and picked out the cross.

“It was a good goal and I actually thought we played some good stuff before that.

“But for me it is all about the three points in the end.”

Phillips and MacPherson excel again

Not for the first time in recent weeks, the midfield duo of Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson exerted the sort of control that was lacking around the turn of the year.

“I have said when Dan and Cammy were fit they would have a lot of potential,” said Davidson.

“Cammy just shaded Dan today but it is good to have them fighting in the middle of the park.

“They have those combative skills, get about the pitch, hustle and press.

“They are also very good on the ball so as long as we keep them fit the better it will be for St Johnstone.”

Davidson isn’t setting his sights on a top six push just yet.

“I will always look down!” he said

“We have had two tough away games at Motherwell and Dundee United and taken six points. I am really pleased with that.

“Every game is a challenge but as a group we are ready for that challenge.

“They want to do well, they want to succeed. It’s a great mind-set to have.

“We had a few poor results over December/January and we could have let our heads go down but they definitely didn’t do that.

“Hopefully we can look up but I think it will take a few more wins before we can do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

May celebrates the winner. Image: SNS
Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone loan defender Alex Mitchell relieved deadline day dominoes didn't lead to an…
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
PODCAST: All eyes on Tannadice as Mark Ogren jets in for high stakes Dundee…
Who are St Johnstone's Tannadice heroes? Images: SNS.
St Johnstone are the opponents on Dundee United Legends Day, here are 5 Perth…
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Callum Davidson delighted to have St Johnstone fans back on board after talks with…
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Fox is adamant he can handle the pressure. Image: SNS
Why Dundee United v St Johnstone is the biggest match of Liam Fox's Tannadice…
Andy Considine during St Johnstone training. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine will miss Dundee United clash but is helping St Johnstone prepare for…
Graham Carey. Image: SNS.
Graham Carey will be a 'big player' for St Johnstone again as Callum Davidson…

Most Read

1
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre…
9
2
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
3
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
9
4
The thief took time to sup a Capri-Sun while raiding the Dundee flat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog
5
Mike Berger, former firefighter from Carnoustie, who also served the town as a plumber.
Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64
6
Image: DC Thomson
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
7
Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied
Dundee MSP U-turns on proposals to merge NHS Tayside into a giant northern health…
8
After several years without a permanent home Skin Religion Aesthetics has finally set down roots. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Beauty clinic Skin Religion Aesthetics sets up shop in Arbroath
9
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
10
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure

More from The Courier

The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: Haarala Hamilton
Sweet treats: The Batch Lady's Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake
Akio celebrates his equaliser against Queen's Park with Liam Dick. Image: SNS.
'I love that song': William Akio hails fan backing and says he 'has a…
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three casualties reported following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake praises attitude of 'spot-on' Nikolay Todorov after Dunfermline supersub nets equaliser against…
Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold.
TELLYBOX: Neil Forsyth's The Gold looks like a winner
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late strike for Arbroath at Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Dick Campbell praises Arbroath spirit as Toyosi Olusanya nets late leveller at Cove Rangers
Kyle Benedictus missed from the spot. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as missed Pars…
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Arbroath's Tam O'Brien challenging Miko Virtanen in the Cove Rangers v Arbroath game. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side rescue point with late…
Main Street, Leuchars. Image: Google Maps
Man, 44, charged following early morning crash in Leuchars

Editor's Picks

Most Commented