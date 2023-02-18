Three casualties reported following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people are reported to have been injured in a crash on the A9 at Dunblane.

The road has been closed while emergency services including police, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Scottish Ambulance attend.

It is understood that one vehicle is involved.

There are also unconfirmed reports that an air ambulance is also assisting.

There is no further detail at this stage regarding those injured.

A9 closed northbound

Traffic Scotland have confirmed that the road is closed northbound.

They report: “The A9 northbound At Dunblane is closed due to a road traffic incident .

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.”

A9 QV School – Doune road – Accident, All lanes restricted Northbound #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 18, 2023

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6.03pm of a road traffic crash on the A9 near to Doune and Dunblane.

“Two fire appliances from Dunblane and Stirling are at the scene.

“Three casualties have been reported and are in the hands of Scottish Ambulance.

“There are no further details at this point.”

One eye-witness described seeing 10 police vehicles, seven ambulances, two fire engines and an air ambulance.

Another said: “We are stuck in the queue. The road is closed and there are multi emergency vehicles in attendance.”

Police Scotland have been asked to comment.

More follows