Three casualties reported following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Three casualties reported following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 18 2023, 7.27pm Updated: February 18 2023, 8.00pm
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps

Three people are reported to have been injured in a crash on the A9 at Dunblane.

The road has been closed while emergency services including police, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Scottish Ambulance attend.

It is understood that one vehicle is involved.

There are also unconfirmed reports that an air ambulance is also assisting.

There is no further detail at this stage regarding those injured.

A9 closed northbound

Traffic Scotland have  confirmed that the road is closed northbound.

They report: “The A9 northbound At Dunblane is closed due to a road traffic incident .

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6.03pm of a road traffic crash on the A9 near to Doune and Dunblane.

“Two fire appliances from Dunblane and Stirling are at the scene.

“Three casualties have been reported and are in the hands of Scottish Ambulance.

“There are no further details at this point.”

One eye-witness described seeing 10 police vehicles, seven ambulances, two fire engines and an air ambulance.

Another said: “We are stuck in the queue. The road is closed and there are multi emergency vehicles in attendance.”

Police Scotland have been asked to comment.

More follows

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Michelin-starred Indian chef, Alfred Prasad, will be at Gleneagles for two nights. Image: Gleneagles
Michelin-starred chef Alfred Prasad to take over residency of The Dormy at Gleneagles in…
Brian Richardson at a previous court appearance.
Drunk driver fled after causing four-vehicle pile-up in Kinross-shire village
The thief took time to sup a Capri-Sun while raiding the Dundee flat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog
Ukrainian girls from a well known traditional performance group who used to tour Europe, enjoying pizza served by Siobhan's Trust. Ukraine. Image: Jennifer de Tapia
'Don't forget about us', say tough and stoic Ukrainians as Perthshire's kilted hero hands…
Suzanne Black has been using her knowledge of Arabic to help asylum seekers in the Station Hotel integrate with the local community. Image: Gordon Loudon.
Arabic-speaking street pastor reveals struggles for Perth hotel asylum seekers
Looking towards South Street at the junction with Tay Street and Queen's Bridge in Perth.
No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone
3
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
Brianna Ghey was founded wounded in a Cheshire park. Image: Pink Saltire
Perth vigil to be held in memory of teenager Brianna Ghey
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin

Most Read

1
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre…
9
2
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
3
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
9
4
The thief took time to sup a Capri-Sun while raiding the Dundee flat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog
5
Mike Berger, former firefighter from Carnoustie, who also served the town as a plumber.
Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64
6
Image: DC Thomson
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
7
Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied
Dundee MSP U-turns on proposals to merge NHS Tayside into a giant northern health…
8
After several years without a permanent home Skin Religion Aesthetics has finally set down roots. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Beauty clinic Skin Religion Aesthetics sets up shop in Arbroath
9
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
10
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure

More from The Courier

The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: Haarala Hamilton
Sweet treats: The Batch Lady's Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake
Akio celebrates his equaliser against Queen's Park with Liam Dick. Image: SNS.
'I love that song': William Akio hails fan backing and says he 'has a…
Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a 'never-say-die' striker who got Saints 'deserved' win…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake praises attitude of 'spot-on' Nikolay Todorov after Dunfermline supersub nets equaliser against…
Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold.
TELLYBOX: Neil Forsyth's The Gold looks like a winner
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late strike for Arbroath at Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Dick Campbell praises Arbroath spirit as Toyosi Olusanya nets late leveller at Cove Rangers
Kyle Benedictus missed from the spot. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as missed Pars…
May celebrates the winner. Image: SNS
Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Arbroath's Tam O'Brien challenging Miko Virtanen in the Cove Rangers v Arbroath game. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side rescue point with late…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented