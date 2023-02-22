Man who lost three limbs in Afghanistan inspires Tayside firms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A photographer who lost three limbs after stepping on a landmine in Afghanistan provided has provided inspiration for Tayside businesses.

Giles Buley was one of the keynote speakers at the Transform Business Festival, attended by nearly 300 people and organised by Elevator.

Firms from across Tayside were able to access support, attend workshops and hear from speakers, including Mr Buley.

He shared how he survived after stepping on a landmine while serving in Afghanistan more than a decade ago.

He joined Elevator chief executive, Professor Gary McEwan, to explore the theme of resilience and why mindset is important for entrepreneurial success.

‘Don’t see people as competitors’

Mr Duley added: “I think as entrepreneurs, and as individuals, we can become isolated. Sometimes that means we don’t take on support.

“It’s taken me a long time to learn to let go and allow myself to take advice.

“To be at an event like this where you’re able to talk to everyone and to meet people doing similar things, you actually open yourself up to opportunity.

“Don’t see the people around you as competitors, see them as collaborators. We are stronger when we come together.”

The event was opened by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

He said: “This event is about transforming our economy, transforming businesses for the better and it’s a great opportunity to connect with the city councils, the great organisations represented today and Business Gateway Tayside.”