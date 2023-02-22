‘Jim would be chuffed they’re going to Anfield’: Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly items to Liverpool FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Jim would be chuffed they’re going to Anfield’: Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly items to Liverpool FC

By Graham Brown
February 22 2023, 5.55am
Theresa Thomson with the Bill Shankly signed photograph set to grace Liverpool FC's museum. Image: Paul Reid
Theresa Thomson with the Bill Shankly signed photograph set to grace Liverpool FC's museum. Image: Paul Reid

Unique Bill Shankly items treasured by a sports-mad Angus man are Anfield-bound after Liverpool FC accepted his widow’s “incredibly kind” gift of the personal mementoes.

And Theresa Thomson plans to make the trip from Forfar to Merseyside to hand-deliver the prized photograph and hand-written letter her late husband, Jim, kept safely tucked away for more than 60 years.

Remarkably, the black and white portrait of a young Shankly bears his signature twice.

The first is from his time as a Preston North End player in the 1930s.

And the Ayrshire-born legend signed it again during a Liverpool managerial reign that featured three First Division titles, two FA Cups and UEFA Cup glory in 1973.

Those halycon days under the charismatic coach saw You’ll Never Walk Alone become the club anthem and Liverpool adopt their all-red home strip.

Football manager Bill Shankly as a player with Preston North End
The signed photo of Bill Shankly during his playing days with Preston North End. Image: Paul Reid.

Intriguing story behind snap

Theresa explained the fascinating family story which emerged following Jim’s death last September, on the eve of his 74th birthday.

“Jim was always very meticulous in keeping things safe and they included a hand-written letter, a photograph of Bill Shankly and another letter from his time at Liverpool,” she said.

“Jim’s father, William, was born in Falkirk in 1922 and as a young lad he had written to Shankly when he was playing with Preston North End.

“He got a signed photograph, but also a two-page note which began ‘Dear Boy’ and told William to ‘stick in’ with his football.

Bill Shankly letter to Dundee man Jim Thomson
A page of the hand-written letter from Bill Shankly to Jim Thomson’s father, William. Image: Paul Reid

“I think William probably wrote to Shankly because of the Scottish connection.

“But they actually then met when Bill Shankly was in the RAF and William was a PT instructor where he was stationed.

“I don’t know if he would have mentioned the letter to him then but it’s likely he might have.”

Jim Thomson’s father, William. Image: Paul Reid

Jim’s follow-up with famous footballing figure

Fast forward to Dundee-born Jim’s own teenage years and he had an idea for the prized photo.

Theresa, 74, added: “My husband, being the gregarious guy that he was from an early age, wrote to Bill Shankly in 1964 and asked if he would sign the back of the original photo from Preston North End because the signature on the front was a bit faded.

“He duly got a response from Shankly in August 1964 with the photo signed again on the back and a typed letter from him asking where he had got that picture, so he was able to relay the story.

“They also sent him a signed autograph sheet of the Liverpool team at that time but I guess after years on Jim’s bedroom wall it would have eventually gone.

Forfar couple Jim and Theresa Thomson
Theresa and Jim Thomson in recent years. Image: Paul Reid.

“When Jim died I thought about getting rid of these and I knew they might interest a collector.

“But I wanted to keep the story together so I didn’t want to sell them for them to be maybe split up.

“They have the family story of Jim and his father, and their connection to Bill Shankly over the different clubs.”

Offered to Anfield

“So I wrote to Liverpool FC and I’m really delighted the club has taken up my offer of having them for the museum,” Theresa added.

Theresa revealed the couple had actually toured the collection where Jim’s prized pieces will now be kept.

“We have a Liverpudlian friend and he took us to Anfield – Jim loved it and I’m sure he probably told the people there he had these.

“He would be absolutely over the moon to think he’ll be immortalised there through through these items.

Jim’s letter from Liverpool boss Shankly in August 1964. Image: Paul Reid.

“Jim loved speaking to people and would approach famous people if he saw them – we’ve met Peter Snow and Billy Joel in the past.

“Cricket was his real passion, but he was also a great Dundee United fan and a lot of people in junior football in the city knew him.

“When he died I was loaned orange and black ribbons from one of the cups United won to tie to the flowers on his coffin.

“They were going to be framed after that so he was the last person to get them and that was something I think he would have been pleased about.

“But I know he would definitely be chuffed to bits to think that these things are now going to the museum at Anfield.”

Curator’s gratitude

Liverpool FC museum curator Stephen Done said Theresa’s gift is a special addition to the club collection.

“It is incredibly kind and thoughtful,” he said.

“The story behind an item is key and indeed it is the story that is arguably the most important part.

“We will take great care of them and ensure Jim’s name is forever linked, and in doing so help preserve his memory.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented