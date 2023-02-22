‘Jim would be chuffed they’re going to Anfield’: Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly items to Liverpool FC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Unique Bill Shankly items treasured by a sports-mad Angus man are Anfield-bound after Liverpool FC accepted his widow’s “incredibly kind” gift of the personal mementoes.

And Theresa Thomson plans to make the trip from Forfar to Merseyside to hand-deliver the prized photograph and hand-written letter her late husband, Jim, kept safely tucked away for more than 60 years.

Remarkably, the black and white portrait of a young Shankly bears his signature twice.

The first is from his time as a Preston North End player in the 1930s.

And the Ayrshire-born legend signed it again during a Liverpool managerial reign that featured three First Division titles, two FA Cups and UEFA Cup glory in 1973.

Those halycon days under the charismatic coach saw You’ll Never Walk Alone become the club anthem and Liverpool adopt their all-red home strip.

Intriguing story behind snap

Theresa explained the fascinating family story which emerged following Jim’s death last September, on the eve of his 74th birthday.

“Jim was always very meticulous in keeping things safe and they included a hand-written letter, a photograph of Bill Shankly and another letter from his time at Liverpool,” she said.

“Jim’s father, William, was born in Falkirk in 1922 and as a young lad he had written to Shankly when he was playing with Preston North End.

“He got a signed photograph, but also a two-page note which began ‘Dear Boy’ and told William to ‘stick in’ with his football.

“I think William probably wrote to Shankly because of the Scottish connection.

“But they actually then met when Bill Shankly was in the RAF and William was a PT instructor where he was stationed.

“I don’t know if he would have mentioned the letter to him then but it’s likely he might have.”

Jim’s follow-up with famous footballing figure

Fast forward to Dundee-born Jim’s own teenage years and he had an idea for the prized photo.

Theresa, 74, added: “My husband, being the gregarious guy that he was from an early age, wrote to Bill Shankly in 1964 and asked if he would sign the back of the original photo from Preston North End because the signature on the front was a bit faded.

“He duly got a response from Shankly in August 1964 with the photo signed again on the back and a typed letter from him asking where he had got that picture, so he was able to relay the story.

“They also sent him a signed autograph sheet of the Liverpool team at that time but I guess after years on Jim’s bedroom wall it would have eventually gone.

“When Jim died I thought about getting rid of these and I knew they might interest a collector.

“But I wanted to keep the story together so I didn’t want to sell them for them to be maybe split up.

“They have the family story of Jim and his father, and their connection to Bill Shankly over the different clubs.”

Offered to Anfield

“So I wrote to Liverpool FC and I’m really delighted the club has taken up my offer of having them for the museum,” Theresa added.

Theresa revealed the couple had actually toured the collection where Jim’s prized pieces will now be kept.

“We have a Liverpudlian friend and he took us to Anfield – Jim loved it and I’m sure he probably told the people there he had these.

“He would be absolutely over the moon to think he’ll be immortalised there through through these items.

“Jim loved speaking to people and would approach famous people if he saw them – we’ve met Peter Snow and Billy Joel in the past.

“Cricket was his real passion, but he was also a great Dundee United fan and a lot of people in junior football in the city knew him.

“When he died I was loaned orange and black ribbons from one of the cups United won to tie to the flowers on his coffin.

“They were going to be framed after that so he was the last person to get them and that was something I think he would have been pleased about.

“But I know he would definitely be chuffed to bits to think that these things are now going to the museum at Anfield.”

Curator’s gratitude

Liverpool FC museum curator Stephen Done said Theresa’s gift is a special addition to the club collection.

“It is incredibly kind and thoughtful,” he said.

“The story behind an item is key and indeed it is the story that is arguably the most important part.

“We will take great care of them and ensure Jim’s name is forever linked, and in doing so help preserve his memory.”