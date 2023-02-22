New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new £4.75 million innovation hub in Dundee will see businesses develop products to address the climate emergency – and environmental concerns have also dictated the building’s construction.

The flagship centre is a key part of the former Michelin tyre factory’s transformation into a centre that focuses on decarbonisation.

The building at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) has not used conventional techniques. It has been built with its carbon footprint in mind.

The innovation hub has a glulam (glued laminated timber) and CLT (cross laminated timber) structure in place of steel.

This saves an estimated 715 tonne of carbon dioxide.

Both materials used are a natural alternative to steel, concrete, and plasterboard. They are manufactured off-site to precise size specifications, resulting in very little to no waste in the construction phase.

MSIP innovation hub plans

Dundee City Council secured £3.5 million of funding to support the construction from the Tay Cities Deal.

The £4.75m project has also been funded by Scottish Enterprise and Michelin.

The building, located at the main entrance to MSIP has its topping out ceremony today. It is due to be completed in October this year.

Colin McIlraith, chief operating officer at MSIP, said: “The innovation hub sits at the core of our mission at MSIP.

“It creates a place where industry, academia and government can come together and thrive.

“It will enable the growth and advancement of the sustainable mobility and decarbonisation industries.

“With the physical structure now in place and construction continuing at pace, I look forward to welcoming innovators, businesses, learners and the community into this remarkable building later this year.”

Hub of creativity and collaboration

The use of natural building materials from sustainably managed forests reduces the buildings carbon footprint in two ways.

Firstly, less carbon dioxide is generated during the production of Glulam and CLT than conventional building materials.

Secondly, the use of wood as the principal building material locks away the carbon it contains for the buiding’s lifetime.

Robertson has been carrying out the construction.

Regional managing director Kevin Dickson said: “The selection of materials reflects the aspirations that are being delivered throughout the project and how the facility will be used in the coming years.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander adds: “I look forward to the creativity and collaboration this new facility fosters playing a part not only in creating jobs and prosperity but also helping to address the global climate emergency.”