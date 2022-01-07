Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

MSIP: First look at £4.75m Dundee innovation hub for businesses

By Gavin Harper
January 7 2022, 11.48am Updated: January 7 2022, 3.30pm
How Inside how the MSIP innovation hub could look.
A look at how Inside how the MSIP innovation hub could look.

Plans for the flagship £4.75 million space at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee have been revealed.

The 1,200 sq m innovation hub will be a purpose-built facility on the former tyre factory site.

Construction of the £4.75 million hub, on the east of the site, is expected to begin in May this year.

The facility is to be completed by summer 2023.

It will allow businesses, researchers and challenge-holders to work together on developing, testing, and commercialising new products.

The exterior of the innovation hub.

Alongside the development, MSIP will also deliver an associated programme of innovation activity and will provide access to support programmes.

Facilities will include hot-desking, meetings rooms, event spaces, design workshops and a café.

These will be available to everyone working at MSIP and others that can benefit from what it offers.

Dundee City Council previously secured £3.5m of funding from the Tay Cities Deal Industrial Investment Fund to support the plans.

Detailed design work is already underway, and the planning application has been submitted.

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

Robertson Construction was appointed in 2020 as the build contractor for MSIP’s wider transformation programme.

‘Ambitious but achievable’

MSIP chief operating officer Colin McIlraith said: “The innovation hub is a core part of the transformation programme, which is already underway.

“It brings everything else that we offer at MSIP together.

“The design provides a dynamic space housing a changing mixture of people, all aspiring to achieve the same goal of net zero.

MSIP chief operating officer Colin McIlraith.
MSIP chief operating officer Colin McIlraith.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure that the design considers the environmental impact of the space, both in its development and in the future when it will be in use.

“It’s great to be able to now share what the Innovation Hub will look like.

“It’s ambitious but achievable, which is what MSIP is all about.”

Innovation hub a ‘gateway’ for new businesses

MSIP innovation director Sarah Petrie said it would be the focal point for new ideas.

She said it was important that the space attracted and retained the best talent to stimulate ideas and collaboration.

How the hub could look.

Ms Petrie said: “It’s a key part of the offer at MSIP.

“It will be a driver for business formation and growth, harnessing know-how, expertise and entrepreneurial spirit.”

She said it would be a “gateway for new businesses and a stepping-stone for small businesses”.

Ms Petrie added: “It is vital that this space is an exciting, modern, fun, and accessible environment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier