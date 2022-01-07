Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife child abuser taken back to prison after failing to register with police after release

By Ross Gardiner
January 7 2022, 11.57am
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife sex offender who failed to notify police when he was released from prison has been locked up again.

Nathan Ogilvie had completed 20 months of his 40-month sentence on May 21 last year and was released from HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow.

He had been jailed in 2019 when he was caught with thousands of indecent images.

He also filmed himself sexually abusing a young girl, then gave a thumbs-up signal to his webcam.

He later confessed he had begun grooming the girl when she was seven and had bought her presents.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that he had been given a social work appointment on his release day, a Friday, to be allocated accommodation.

However, Ogilvie, 27, missed the appointment and admitted then failing to tell police.

Due to being on the Sex Offenders Register, Ogilvie had three days to notify police at the Napier Road station in Glenrothes of his new address.

He appeared by video link to admit failing to do so.

Returned to prison

Fiscal Depute Freya Anderson-Ward said: “The accused was released with licence conditions and was given an appointment.

“He failed to attend his appointment and the Sexual Offences Prevention Unit were alerted.

“Missing persons enquiries were carried out.”

At 3.50pm on May 24, a Monday, Ogilvie attended at the social work office in Glenrothes before contacting police, at which point he was arrested.

His solicitor said: “He accepts that he was given an appointment.

“He advises me that he wasn’t able to get back to Glenrothes until later in the evening.”

Ogilvie, of Cunningham Place in Glenrothes, had been returned to prison to continue serving his sentence.

Ogilvie had 20 months unserved and a further 24 months extended, during which he would be in the community under licence.

Sheriff Alison McKay fined Ogilvie £375 with no time to pay, equating to a concurrent custodial sentence.

When police initially raided Ogilvie’s home, they found a sketch pad of drawings of children in sexual positions and a written passage about abduction.

