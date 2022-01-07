Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anton Dowds bids farewell after ‘amazing’ time at Arbroath and reveals his Lichties highlight

By Scott Lorimer
January 7 2022, 12.02pm Updated: January 7 2022, 3.44pm
Anton Dowds has thanked Arbroath after his successful loan spell came to an end.

Anton Dowds has thanked Arbroath for helping him fall in love with football again.

The 25-year-old has returned to Falkirk after a hugely successful loan spell at Gayfield.

Dowds notched crucial goals for The Lichties in his 17 games, helping them reach the summit of the Championship.

Joel Nouble has enjoyed his loan spell at Arbroath.
Dowds was involved in all three goals in the recent win over Dunfermline, scoring one and assisting the other two.

Confidence rebuilt

Now, after leaving Angus, the striker expressed his gratitude to gaffer Dick Campbell.

“I loved every minute of it,” he told Courier Sport. “How supportive they’ve been to myself and my family in our time up there has made it an amazing experience.

“It was an amazing opportunity for me to come in. I was shown a lot of trust by the management team and I’m very grateful for that.

“The position I was in in the summer wasn’t looking too good for me, personally. I got shown a lot of confidence at Arbroath, from the manager and Ian.

“Dick had been honest to me on the phone. He said: ‘We have brilliant strikers at the club but you offer something different so just get yourself ready, keep your head down and you will get your chance’.”

Favourite moment

On his time in the maroon jersey, there was one moment in particular that stood out for Dowds: scoring the late winner against Kilmarnock.

Dowds scored head in Arbroath’s late winner at Kilmarnock.

The result was Arbroath’s first ever win at Rugby Park – and the moment that began the side’s move to the top.

“I think the Kilmarnock one was a big one for myself and the fans,” he said.

“It was a real test for us to go down there against the favourites for the league.

“They are a Premiership team really; with the players they’ve got and set up they have.

“To go down there and play the way we did, it was a deserved win but being able to get that winner was really special.”

Return to Falkirk

Despite efforts from Arbroath to extend the loan spell, the striker has returned to the Bairns.

While now back with Falkirk, he admitted his near-future is out of his control.

“These sorts of decisions are made between the clubs, it’s outwith my hands at this stage,” he said.

“I’m a Falkirk player at the minute, they’re the ones that own me so it’s very much with them. That’s where we’re at.”

