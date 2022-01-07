Anton Dowds bids farewell after ‘amazing’ time at Arbroath and reveals his Lichties highlight

An error occurred. Please try again.

Anton Dowds has thanked Arbroath for helping him fall in love with football again.

The 25-year-old has returned to Falkirk after a hugely successful loan spell at Gayfield.

Dowds notched crucial goals for The Lichties in his 17 games, helping them reach the summit of the Championship.

Confidence rebuilt

Now, after leaving Angus, the striker expressed his gratitude to gaffer Dick Campbell.

“I loved every minute of it,” he told Courier Sport. “How supportive they’ve been to myself and my family in our time up there has made it an amazing experience.

“It was an amazing opportunity for me to come in. I was shown a lot of trust by the management team and I’m very grateful for that.

GoalPro – Yet another goal for @Antondowds and two assists! Fantastic performance and what about the run up the wing and that ball from @OfficialNoubz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/28d0O8TRlE — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 27, 2021

“The position I was in in the summer wasn’t looking too good for me, personally. I got shown a lot of confidence at Arbroath, from the manager and Ian.

“Dick had been honest to me on the phone. He said: ‘We have brilliant strikers at the club but you offer something different so just get yourself ready, keep your head down and you will get your chance’.”

Favourite moment

On his time in the maroon jersey, there was one moment in particular that stood out for Dowds: scoring the late winner against Kilmarnock.

The result was Arbroath’s first ever win at Rugby Park – and the moment that began the side’s move to the top.

“I think the Kilmarnock one was a big one for myself and the fans,” he said.

“It was a real test for us to go down there against the favourites for the league.

“They are a Premiership team really; with the players they’ve got and set up they have.

“To go down there and play the way we did, it was a deserved win but being able to get that winner was really special.”

Return to Falkirk

Despite efforts from Arbroath to extend the loan spell, the striker has returned to the Bairns.

While now back with Falkirk, he admitted his near-future is out of his control.

“These sorts of decisions are made between the clubs, it’s outwith my hands at this stage,” he said.

“I’m a Falkirk player at the minute, they’re the ones that own me so it’s very much with them. That’s where we’re at.”