Arbroath goal hero Anton Dowds relives history-making header and hails ‘real passion’ in Dick Campbell’s side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath goal hero Anton Dowds relives history-making header and hails ‘real passion’ in Dick Campbell’s side

By Scott Lorimer
November 22 2021, 8.00am
Arbroath players celebrate after Anton Dowds heads in to put the away side 1-0.
Arbroath players celebrate after Anton Dowds (19) heads in to put the away side 1-0.

Arbroath match-winner Anton Dowds recalled the “just amazing day” after his side won at Kilmarnock as he hailed the togetherness and spirit of the visiting team.

The Lichties deservedly earned the three points in their first ever victory at Rugby Park.

Dowds was the man who sealed the win, coming on from the substitute’s bench, with a towering header from a late James Craigen corner.

The goal

Dowds, who just turned 25 last week, got ahead of his man and glanced the ball into the far corner of the net, sending the travelling support wild.

He said: “They boys had fought so hard for 60 minutes and the gaffer asked me to come on and try and hold it up and said my chance will come and thankfully I took it.

“Arbroath is a really tall side. It gets to the stage where somebody is going to be left against somebody who is a wee bit smaller.

“It was just a case of getting across the front and making sure if the ball came across and I was the first to get there.”

With the on-loan Falkirk front man, Joel Nouble and Scott Stewart, to name just three big attackers, Dowds believes their height, although an advantage, isn’t their only asset.

“None of us are that type of striker.

“We all like to get the ball down and play, running the channels as well so it’s just another string to the bow of our strikers.”

Penalty miss

Arbroath suffered a setback just moments before the goal when Michael McKenna missed from the penalty spot.

The miss looked to have blown the chance of three points but Dowds knew his side would get that one final chance.

Michael McKenna reacts after missing a penalty in the 80th minute.
Michael McKenna reacts after missing a penalty in the 80th minute.

He said: “It wasn’t like Mikey’s penalty came out of nowhere.

“We had opportunities and we knew we just had to go again.

“Mikey has been brilliant and he’s scored an unbelievable amount of goals so far this season, it was a case of ‘we go again, we’ll get another chance’ and thankfully we did.”

‘Real passion’

The win has opened up the Championship with the top five of the table separated by just two points.

But Dowds believes his part-time teammates are more than capable of competing against the full-time sides in the league.

He said: “You come here and you’re the underdog every time you step on the pitch.

“The boys train twice a week; these guys are working hard jobs 9-5 then come up the road and it’s just a real passion and enjoyment for the game that’s making sure we’re doing so well.”

Dick Campbell: Arbroath gaffer says Kilmarnock win is in his ‘top 10 results in 33-year career’