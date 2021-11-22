Battle-scarred Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann ‘way too excited’ after breaking his Pars scoring duck

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline’s newest goalscorer Lewis McCann says he’s happy to pick up some battle scars if it means he’s on the scoresheet for the Pars.

The 20-year-old grabbed his first two senior goals as he led the charge in John Hughes’s home debut as East End Park boss.

The 3-0 victory saw Dunfermline move off the foot of the Championship table, jumping ahead of opponents Ayr as well as Queen of the South, Greenock Morton and Hamilton as they rose to sixth spot.

McCann had made 46 first-team appearances without a goal before the weekend and admits emotion got the better of him after he headed in a Dom Thomas corner on 14 minutes.

“I was way too excited, it has been a long time coming to be fair,” he said.

“I have headed it straight into the ground and it has gone into the top of the net.

“It is a carbon copy of one I did in training on Friday.

“The scenes after that, I was just way too excited.”

‘A belter of a scratch’

McCann would add his second of the day and Dunfermline’s third shortly after half-time to seal a first home league victory of the campaign.

Coming off the field after his goalscoring exploits, the forward noticed he’d been left with a lengthy bright red scratch down his neck and across his shoulder as well a few other bumps and bruises.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 3-0 victory over Ayr United. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/pfShfHGFAv — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) November 21, 2021

However, the Northern Ireland U/21 international is more than happy to take some punishment from defenders if it means he’s on the scoresheet, helping his side to victory.

“I have an absolute belter of a scratch. He (Markus Fjortoft) was getting a bit friendly with me wasn’t he?” McCann added.

“I will take two goals for a couple scratches. I don’t know when it happened.

“When I went into the changing-room and took my top off I saw them and a few more as well.”

Hughes effect?

New boss Hughes has made an instant impact at East End Park with six points picked up from six after his appointment less than a fortnight ago.

Those back-to-back wins have seen the Pars move off the foot of the division.

Since the change in manager, McCann says the feeling around the squad has changed, though he’s at pains to point out there was never any bad feeling towards former boss Peter Grant.

Asked what has changed under Hughes, McCann replied: “I don’t know. I have not noticed much change but the results are coming in.

“I don’t think the boys have been hating each other or any members of the staff when Peter Grant was in charge.

“I feel that we have solidified more and controlling games more like in the second half of the game at Inverness and then against Ayr.

“We are more of a team now.”

With a Scottish Cup clash at Partick up next, McCann is hoping to add to his goal tally now he’s off the mark.

“Just seeing the ball going in, it is such a relief to score and it lifts such a weight off my shoulders,” he added.

“Hopefully I can play with a bit more confidence now, with a bit more freedom as well.”