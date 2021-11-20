Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline 3-0 Ayr: Pars off bottom spot as John Hughes enjoys East End bow

By George Cran
November 20 2021, 4.50pm
John Hughes made his East End Park bow as Dunfermline boss.
A Lewis McCann double saw Dunfermline move off the foot of the Championship table with an impressive 3-0 win over Ayr.

It was a first league victory at East End Park for the Pars as John Hughes earned a second-straight three points as boss.

McCann’s goals either side of the break sandwiched Ryan Dow’s header as Dunfermline leapfrogged the Honest Men in the table, leaving Queen of the South in bottom spot.

Corner chaos

Hughes received a hearty welcome from the home support ahead of kick-off.

And his team immediately set out on the front foot, full-backs Aaron Comrie and Josh Edwards connecting to bring a good save from Aidan McAdams within a minute.

The Pars were on top but it was set-pieces where they really came alive.

On 13 minutes, Ayr were angry at referee Alan Newlands for giving the home side a corner instead of a goal kick.

And their protestations continued after Lewis McCann had risen to head in a Dom Thomas cross, making it 1-0.

McCann was in fine goalscoring form.

After Andy Murdoch had cleared off the line from another corner kick, it was 2-0.

This time Graham Dorrans swung in the set-piece and Ryan Dow peeled off his man to head beyond McAdams six minutes before the break.

McCann can

The game was over as a contest on 51 minutes as the home full-backs combined in attack once again.

Edwards crossed, Comrie rose at the far post to head across for the impressive McCann to fire in his second of the afternoon.

The visitors were inches away from getting one back before the hour, though it came from a Dunfermline head as Kyle Macdonald flicked a header onto his own post.

The result, though, was never in doubt as the Pars shot up the Championship standings.

 

Teams

Dunfermline: Fon Williams, Comrie, Edwards, Macdonald (Wighton 76), Dow, Gaspuitis, McCann (O’Hara 81), Dorrans, Thomas, Todd (Allan 67), Connolly.

Subs not used: Deniz, Graham, Kennedy, Todorov.

Ayr: McAdams, Chalmers (Maxwell 70), Reading, McKenzie (Bradley 83), Fjortoft, Houston, Afolabi, Baird, Murdoch, O’Connor (Salkeld 70), Muirhead.

Subs not used: Albinson, Adeloye, McGinty, McAllister.

Referee: Alan Newlands

Attendance: 3,503

