Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 0: Two red cards, fan attacks Aberdeen star Funso Ojo and Ian Harkes nets late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 0: Two red cards, fan attacks Aberdeen star Funso Ojo and Ian Harkes nets late winner

By Ewan Smith
November 20 2021, 4.54pm Updated: November 20 2021, 11.38pm
Aberdeen star Funso Ojo with the Dundee United fans.
Aberdeen star Funso Ojo with the Dundee United fans.

Ian Harkes was the hero for Dundee United as the Tannadice side claimed a dramatic win over New Firm rivals Aberdeen.

But while United claimed a crucial three points the game will be remembered more for what happened OFF the ball.

Both sides finished the game with ten men with Calum Butcher sent off for United and Funso Ojo red carded for Aberdeen.

Butcher walked for an alleged off-the-ball incident with Ojo unfairly dismissed after he was attacked by a United FAN.

There was very little in the way of football played in the opening period and chances were at a premium.

Aberdeen had the best chance of the half as Christian Ramirez screwed a low effort wide from ten yards.

At the other end, Kieran Freeman flashed a 15 yard strike wide after being played in Peter Pawlett.

Game explodes into life with two red cards

But the game exploded into life with two controversial red cards on the stroke of half-time.

Firstly, Calum Butcher was shown an instant red card.

Ramirez bundled Ryan Edwards over and the United defender squared up to the American striker.

Then in the melee that followed Madden send Butcher off claiming he had attacked Ramirez off the ball.

Calum Butcher is sent off for Dundee United against Aberdeen

As if that wasn’t enough drama, it was about to be ramped up further as Funso Ojo was given his marching orders in bizarre fashion.

Ojo’s momentum carried him into the crowd and he was pushed by a United FAN.

DUTV replays clearly captured the incident and the fan will be lucky to escape severe punishment.

But Madden determined Ojo’s actions enough to merit a second yellow and both sides were reduced to ten men.

Ian Harkes netted a late winner for Dundee United against Aberdeen

Ojo appeared to mouth off at the United fans as he walked off the pitch.

And Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass didn’t return to the dugout after the break for allegedly having words with Madden in the tunnel.

Back to football matters, Benjamin Siegrist kept Aberdeen at bay with a stunning point-blank block from sub Teddy Jenks in 67 minutes.

Nicky Clark then fired a stunning overhead kick over from ten yards.

And Joe Lewis then denied Louis Appere when he turned the substitute’s low effort wide with the aid of the post.

But United netted the winner from the resultant Scott McMann corner as Charlie Mulgrew missed the ball and Harkes blasted home from ten yards.

Dundee United v Aberdeen teams

Dundee United: Siegrist, Mulgrew, Niskanen (Appere 56), Pawlett (Glass 68), Clark, Edwards, Butcher, Freeman, Harkes, McMann, Fuchs (Hoti 59). Subs: Carson; Meekison, Biamou, Glass, K Smith

Aberdeen: Lewis; McCrorie, MacKenzie, Watkins, Brown, Ramirez, Hedges, McGeouch (Jenks 65), Ojo, Gurr (Longstaff 74), Campbell. Subs: Woods, McGinn, Jet, Hayes, Jenks, Samuels, Longstaff.

Referee – Bobby Madden

More from The Courier