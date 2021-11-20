Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 0: Two red cards, fan attacks Aberdeen star Funso Ojo and Ian Harkes nets late winner

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ian Harkes was the hero for Dundee United as the Tannadice side claimed a dramatic win over New Firm rivals Aberdeen.

But while United claimed a crucial three points the game will be remembered more for what happened OFF the ball.

Both sides finished the game with ten men with Calum Butcher sent off for United and Funso Ojo red carded for Aberdeen.

Butcher walked for an alleged off-the-ball incident with Ojo unfairly dismissed after he was attacked by a United FAN.

Funso Ojo was sent off after an altercation with a Dundee United supporter who shoved the Aberdeen midfielder. pic.twitter.com/rc1QCxwkhb — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 20, 2021

There was very little in the way of football played in the opening period and chances were at a premium.

Aberdeen had the best chance of the half as Christian Ramirez screwed a low effort wide from ten yards.

At the other end, Kieran Freeman flashed a 15 yard strike wide after being played in Peter Pawlett.

Game explodes into life with two red cards

But the game exploded into life with two controversial red cards on the stroke of half-time.

Firstly, Calum Butcher was shown an instant red card.

Ramirez bundled Ryan Edwards over and the United defender squared up to the American striker.

Then in the melee that followed Madden send Butcher off claiming he had attacked Ramirez off the ball.

As if that wasn’t enough drama, it was about to be ramped up further as Funso Ojo was given his marching orders in bizarre fashion.

Ojo’s momentum carried him into the crowd and he was pushed by a United FAN.

DUTV replays clearly captured the incident and the fan will be lucky to escape severe punishment.

But Madden determined Ojo’s actions enough to merit a second yellow and both sides were reduced to ten men.

Ojo appeared to mouth off at the United fans as he walked off the pitch.

And Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass didn’t return to the dugout after the break for allegedly having words with Madden in the tunnel.

Back to football matters, Benjamin Siegrist kept Aberdeen at bay with a stunning point-blank block from sub Teddy Jenks in 67 minutes.

Nicky Clark then fired a stunning overhead kick over from ten yards.

And Joe Lewis then denied Louis Appere when he turned the substitute’s low effort wide with the aid of the post.

But United netted the winner from the resultant Scott McMann corner as Charlie Mulgrew missed the ball and Harkes blasted home from ten yards.

Dundee United v Aberdeen teams

Dundee United: Siegrist, Mulgrew, Niskanen (Appere 56), Pawlett (Glass 68), Clark, Edwards, Butcher, Freeman, Harkes, McMann, Fuchs (Hoti 59). Subs: Carson; Meekison, Biamou, Glass, K Smith

Aberdeen: Lewis; McCrorie, MacKenzie, Watkins, Brown, Ramirez, Hedges, McGeouch (Jenks 65), Ojo, Gurr (Longstaff 74), Campbell. Subs: Woods, McGinn, Jet, Hayes, Jenks, Samuels, Longstaff.

Referee – Bobby Madden