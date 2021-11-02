EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United expectation levels ‘through the roof’ as Ryan Edwards rues missed chance to go top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United expectation levels ‘through the roof’ as Ryan Edwards rues missed chance to go top

By Ewan Smith
November 2 2021, 12.28pm Updated: November 2 2021, 12.32pm
Ryan Edwards scored on his last trip to Edinburgh now he wants to do it again at Hearts
Ryan Edwards scored on his last trip to Edinburgh now he wants to do it again at Hearts

Ryan Edwards was gutted to miss the chance to top the Scottish Premiership – but insists it underlines how far Dundee United have come this year.

United could have moved into first place in Scottish Premiership had they taken their chances in the games with Livingston and St Johnstone last week.

Despite dominating both ten-man Livi and double cup-holders St Johnstone, United walked away with just one point from six.

They remain in a commanding position at joint third with Saturday’s opponents Hearts.

But Edwards admits the Tangerines, who will be backed by a huge travelling support at Tynecastle on Saturday, have raised the bar this season.

Ryan Edwards has been outstanding for Dundee United this season

“It hurts because we could have been top of the league if we’d got results in the last two games,” said Edwards after the draw with St Johnstone.

“There’s a new expectation we have brought to the fan base, the stadium and the club.

“Aberdeen apart, we have gone toe-to-toe with every team we’ve played.

“There’s not a single game we have looked out in place in. We have no-one to fear. Look at how we performed at Celtic Park.

“The expectation levels have gone through the roof.

“But it’s not just from the fans. It’s from the standards we have set for ourselves and the levels the manager and Liam Fox are expecting.

“The fans demand winning games but they are also astute enough to know when we have performed.

“Their reaction at the end of the St Johnstone game said it all about how we performed.

“If we’d had carried on the second half the way we played the first we would have been booed off – and they would have been right to boo.

“But we reacted and the support from our fans is massive.

Ryan Edwards: Dundee United fans deserve great away day at Hearts

Dundee United fans will travel in numbers to back their side against Hearts

“They’ll enjoy their trip to Hearts as this is many people’s favourite away day.

“That says something when you consider you play at Celtic Park and Ibrox in this league.

“We have a great fan base and it will keep on getting bigger and bigger if we keep on performing and getting results.

“We have only lost three times in 12 games so it’s not the end of the world.

“But it feels like a bigger kick in the teeth because we know where we could have been.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards reveals Aberdeen clear-the-air talks set Dundee United on the path to success

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier