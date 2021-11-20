Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Kilmarnock 0-1 Arbroath: Anton Dowds’ header wins it late on for Dick Campbell’s side

By Scott Lorimer
November 20 2021, 5.00pm Updated: November 20 2021, 5.27pm
Anton Dowds scores Arbroath's winner at Kilmarnock.
Anton Dowds scores Arbroath's winner at Kilmarnock.

Arbroath recorded an incredible result, in their first visit to Rugby Park since 1991, to secure a win over top of the league Kilmarnock.

The away fans who travelled the near-125 miles to see their side were duly rewarded late-on when substitute Anton Dowds’ glancing header from a James Craigen corner found the far-side of the net.

It was almost a case of what could have been five minutes earlier when McKenna missed a penalty. The midfielder’s shot from 12 yards clipped the outside of Zach Hemming’s post, much to the dismay of the away support and sent the home fans wild.

However, Killie couldn’t capitalise on the miss and it was Dowds’ header which sent the three points to Arbroath.

Tommy Wright’s three attacking substitutions did not make a dent on Arbroath who defended resolutely throughout the 90 minutes.

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston made three crucial saves throughout the game, his efforts were as equally match-winning.

There was a late flashpoint with players coming together – but that fight from Kilmarnock was not evident throughout the game and the away side were rightly winners.

The Red Lichties’ fans chanted “there’s only one Dick Campbell” at the end of the game – and they were right to, as there gaffer had worked wonders yet again.

 

More from The Courier