Kilmarnock 0-1 Arbroath: Anton Dowds’ header wins it late on for Dick Campbell’s side

Arbroath recorded an incredible result, in their first visit to Rugby Park since 1991, to secure a win over top of the league Kilmarnock.

The away fans who travelled the near-125 miles to see their side were duly rewarded late-on when substitute Anton Dowds’ glancing header from a James Craigen corner found the far-side of the net.

It was almost a case of what could have been five minutes earlier when McKenna missed a penalty. The midfielder’s shot from 12 yards clipped the outside of Zach Hemming’s post, much to the dismay of the away support and sent the home fans wild.

However, Killie couldn’t capitalise on the miss and it was Dowds’ header which sent the three points to Arbroath.

Tommy Wright’s three attacking substitutions did not make a dent on Arbroath who defended resolutely throughout the 90 minutes.

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston made three crucial saves throughout the game, his efforts were as equally match-winning.

There was a late flashpoint with players coming together – but that fight from Kilmarnock was not evident throughout the game and the away side were rightly winners.

The Red Lichties’ fans chanted “there’s only one Dick Campbell” at the end of the game – and they were right to, as there gaffer had worked wonders yet again.