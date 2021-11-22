Triple bogey: Dundee’s daunting task of overturning below-par record against Motherwell, St Johnstone and Rangers in the space of one key Premiership week

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee were forced to sit and watch while the rest of the Premiership battled it out for points and final spots at Hampden.

Only the Dark Blues and bottom side Ross County were out of action on the back of the last international break of the year.

Those two face off in what is shaping up to be an incredibly important clash in the Highlands in just over a fortnight.

Ahead of that, though, Dundee are facing up to a key triple header in the space of seven days next week.

Home matches against Motherwell and St Johnstone sound like a chance to earn points for the Dark Blues.

However, those two have been serious bogey sides for Dundee over the past few years.

Then there’s champions Rangers at Ibrox to complete the testing week.

To get anything from these three games, James McPake’s men will have to re-write a bit of recent history.

So what are the records the Dark Blues need to break to come out of next week in positive fashion?

Dundee v Motherwell

The two clubs may have exchanged 1-0 wins already this season but the Steelmen have proved a hurdle Dundee just can’t get over in league football.

Lee Ashcroft headed in the winner the last time the teams met at Dens Park to earn a League Cup victory.

In the past seven league meetings, though, Motherwell hold a 100% record against the Dark Blues.

Dundee’s last home league win over ’Well came back in 2017 as Cammy Kerr and Marcus Haber scored in a 2-0 win.

Dundee results past 5 meetings: LLLLL

Dundee v St Johnstone

Saints have won both meetings this term already, breezing to a 3-1 home win in October after knocking the Dark Blues out of the Premier Sports Cup the month before.

With just four points separating them in the table going into next week, breaking their bad run against the Perth side would be well timed.

In all competitions, though, St Johnstone have won the last seven meetings between the sides.

That’s since Dundee recorded a 2-1 win back in April 2018 thanks to a Sofien Moussa double as Neil McCann’s side moved towards Premiership safety.

Dundee results past 5 meetings: LLLLL

Rangers v Dundee

Let’s be honest, pretty much nobody but Rangers has a good record at Ibrox.

And Dundee are no different. However, their points tally in the last five league matches is actually better than they have managed against Motherwell and St Johnstone, but only slightly.

Though there have been three 4-0 defeats in that run, Dundee did pick up a point in December 2018.

Despite Nathan Ralph’s 20th-minute red card, Jim McIntyre’s Dark Blues held on to draw 1-1 after Kenny Miller’s early opener.

Dundee results past 5 meetings: LLDLL

Breaking the bogey

With extra time on the training field, Dundee should be fully prepared for what could be their most testing week of the season.

They will need to be that and more, looking at their recent records against the opponents to come.

Just one point gained from a possible 45 is a woeful run. But runs like these have to end some time.

To take on one bogey side in a key time of the campaign requires a change in luck.

Besting a triple bogey needs more than just luck – it needs a Dundee side ready and able to rip up the history books.

Can this Dee team be that side?