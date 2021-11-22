Triple bogey: Dundee’s daunting task of overturning below-par record against Motherwell, St Johnstone and Rangers in the space of one key Premiership week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Triple bogey: Dundee’s daunting task of overturning below-par record against Motherwell, St Johnstone and Rangers in the space of one key Premiership week

By George Cran
November 22 2021, 8.00am
Dundee face three bogey sides next week.
Dundee were forced to sit and watch while the rest of the Premiership battled it out for points and final spots at Hampden.

Only the Dark Blues and bottom side Ross County were out of action on the back of the last international break of the year.

Those two face off in what is shaping up to be an incredibly important clash in the Highlands in just over a fortnight.

Ahead of that, though, Dundee are facing up to a key triple header in the space of seven days next week.

Home matches against Motherwell and St Johnstone sound like a chance to earn points for the Dark Blues.

Dundee lost to Celtic in their last outing.

However, those two have been serious bogey sides for Dundee over the past few years.

Then there’s champions Rangers at Ibrox to complete the testing week.

To get anything from these three games, James McPake’s men will have to re-write a bit of recent history.

So what are the records the Dark Blues need to break to come out of next week in positive fashion?

Dundee v Motherwell

The two clubs may have exchanged 1-0 wins already this season but the Steelmen have proved a hurdle Dundee just can’t get over in league football.

Lee Ashcroft headed in the winner the last time the teams met at Dens Park to earn a League Cup victory.

In the past seven league meetings, though, Motherwell hold a 100% record against the Dark Blues.

Dundee’s last home league win over ’Well came back in 2017 as Cammy Kerr and Marcus Haber scored in a 2-0 win.

Dundee results past 5 meetings: LLLLL

Dundee v St Johnstone

Saints have won both meetings this term already, breezing to a 3-1 home win in October after knocking the Dark Blues out of the Premier Sports Cup the month before.

With just four points separating them in the table going into next week, breaking their bad run against the Perth side would be well timed.

In all competitions, though, St Johnstone have won the last seven meetings between the sides.

That’s since Dundee recorded a 2-1 win back in April 2018 thanks to a Sofien Moussa double as Neil McCann’s side moved towards Premiership safety.

Dundee results past 5 meetings: LLLLL

Rangers v Dundee

Let’s be honest, pretty much nobody but Rangers has a good record at Ibrox.

And Dundee are no different. However, their points tally in the last five league matches is actually better than they have managed against Motherwell and St Johnstone, but only slightly.

Miller celebrates against Rangers.

Though there have been three 4-0 defeats in that run, Dundee did pick up a point in December 2018.

Despite Nathan Ralph’s 20th-minute red card, Jim McIntyre’s Dark Blues held on to draw 1-1 after Kenny Miller’s early opener.

Dundee results past 5 meetings: LLDLL

Breaking the bogey

With extra time on the training field, Dundee should be fully prepared for what could be their most testing week of the season.

They will need to be that and more, looking at their recent records against the opponents to come.

Just one point gained from a possible 45 is a woeful run. But runs like these have to end some time.

To take on one bogey side in a key time of the campaign requires a change in luck.

Besting a triple bogey needs more than just luck – it needs a Dundee side ready and able to rip up the history books.

Can this Dee team be that side?

 

