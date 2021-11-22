Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Daughter of Perth aid worker killed by Isis faces ‘Beatle’ accused of murder

By Alasdair Clark
November 22 2021, 8.06am Updated: November 22 2021, 8.08am
Bethany Haines, daughter of Perth Aid Worker David Haines
Bethany travelled to the US to face El Shafee Elsheikh in court

The daughter of Perth aid worker David Haines says she felt “nothing but disgust” after coming face-to-face with an Isis kidnapper accused of conspiring to murder her father.

Bethany Haines confronted El Shafee Elsheikh during a court hearing before he stands trial next year accused of his involvement in the murder of British and American hostages in Syria between 2014 and 2015.

David Haines, 44, was kidnapped in 2013 and held for 18 months before he was brutally murdered in September 2014 when Bethany was aged just 17.

Isis used the video of Haines’ beheading by Mohammed Emwazi, also known as “Jihadi John”, as propaganda, disseminating it on social media.

Emwazi was killed in a US drone strike in Raqqa, Syria in 2015.

Aid worker David Haines was killed by Isis in 2014
Aid worker David Haines was killed by Isis in 2014

The aid worker had lived in Perth since he was a child, and had worked across the world helping victims of conflict before his murder.

Nearly ten years since her father’s death, Bethany has now faced one of those accused of playing a role.

Elsheikh is said to have been a member of the infamous “Beatles” cell of Isis kidnappers, nicknamed because of their British accents.

He will be the only person to stand trial in the US after Alexanda Kotey pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to the kidnapping, torture and murders of four Americans – including James Foley and Kayla Mueller.

Alexanda Kotey (left) and El Shafee Elsheikh, who are said to have been among the group of Isis kidnappers known as the “Beatles”

As part of his plea deal Kotey has agreed to meet each of the victims’ families and in return, he will be allowed to return back to the UK after 15 years and serve out the rest of his sentence.

The trial — due to begin in January — will now only include Elsheikh, who still maintains his innocence. Ahead of that, the families came within yards of him at a hearing in Virginia.

ITV News travelled with Bethany to the United States as she saw for the first time the man accused of holding her father hostage.

David Haines memorial
David’s daughter was adamant to face the accused

On the way to the hearing, Bethany said this moment was about “representing her dad”.

Bethany has travelled to Syria in pursuit of learning about her dad’s murder, and she had been adamant that she would travel to the US to look the man charged with conspiring to murder him in the eye.

After sitting yards from him in the courtroom, Bethany she said that she thought he was “scum”.

Daughter of Perth aid worker ‘won’t be intimidated’ by accused killer

Speaking about the impact being in court had on her, she said; “Even hearing my dad’s name in court, I got emotional and had to step out for a moment.”

But she insisted she “wouldn’t be intimidated” by Elsheikh.

“He was masked. And so I couldn’t really tell what his facial expression was.

“He just stared right into my eyes and I stared back. I’m not going to be intimidated by him. I’m not going to look away. You know, I’ve nothing to be ashamed of. He’s the one who’s got to be intimidated or embarrassed.”

Bethany’s journey will form part of ‘The ISIS ‘Beatles’: Blood on their Hands’ documentary, which will air on ITV on Monday 22 November at 11.05pm.

Member of terrorist cell behind death of Perth aid worker David Haines pleads guilty to helping murder US hostages

 

More from The Courier