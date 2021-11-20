‘Something fresh in the air’: Dunfermline delight as Pars earn first home win of the season, though new boss John Hughes has a warning for his players despite Ayr victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Something fresh in the air’: Dunfermline delight as Pars earn first home win of the season, though new boss John Hughes has a warning for his players despite Ayr victory

By George Cran
November 20 2021, 7.32pm Updated: November 20 2021, 7.36pm
Dunfermline boss John Hughes.


Dunfermline boss John Hughes has warned his players they are “nowhere near” the finished article, despite sweeping Ayr United aside in his first home match in charge.

The Pars were in full control at East End Park as they leapfrogged the Honest Men, moving from bottom spot to sixth in the Championship table after the 3-0 win.

Lewis McCann led the line and netted his first ever Dunfermline goal after 14 minutes before promptly adding strike No 2 in the second half.

That sealed this season’s first home league victory with Ryan Dow also netting his first of the campaign before the break.

New boss Hughes enjoyed his reception from the home fans but insists there is a lot of work ahead of his team still.

“It’s all credit to the players,” Hughes said.

Lewis McCann celebrates his opening goal.

“We’ve really worked hard.

“At times there has been so much information you can worry it is overload.

“I asked them to implement what we’ve been working on and the goals help that.

“The second goal relaxed us a bit.

“But we’re nowhere near. We have a lot of hard work in front of us.

“Although we won 3-0 there were bits and pieces I wasn’t happy with.

Hughes celebrates at full-time.

“We’re not getting carried away. We are where we are for a reason.

“There is a great platform to build on. All that’s missing is a bit of confidence.

“They are a great bunch of boys, let’s get together and galvanise it then see what we can do.

“Today is what happens when it goes your way.”

‘Something fresh in the air’

Home fans at East End Park have suffered plenty this season, watching their side fail to win any of their first seven home matches of the season.

However, Hughes’s home bow sent the punters home happy as they dominated Ayr United.

“That’s what it’s all about. We’re all in it together,” the Dunfermline boss added.

“We know the fans have a massive part to play. They’ve waited a long time this season to get that home win so I hope they have a good weekend.

Fans celebrate.

“The fans pay good money and if they aren’t getting entertained they are entitled to boo.

“That’s football.

“When you are giving them that type of performance and winning, it is great to see.

“I just feel there is something fresh in the air and something fresh in the water.

“Whether it’s a couple of results, I don’t know.

“But we won’t get carried away, keep the feet on the ground and a big game next week.”

 

