‘Something fresh in the air’: Dunfermline delight as Pars earn first home win of the season, though new boss John Hughes has a warning for his players despite Ayr victory

Dunfermline boss John Hughes has warned his players they are “nowhere near” the finished article, despite sweeping Ayr United aside in his first home match in charge.

The Pars were in full control at East End Park as they leapfrogged the Honest Men, moving from bottom spot to sixth in the Championship table after the 3-0 win.

Lewis McCann led the line and netted his first ever Dunfermline goal after 14 minutes before promptly adding strike No 2 in the second half.

That sealed this season’s first home league victory with Ryan Dow also netting his first of the campaign before the break.

New boss Hughes enjoyed his reception from the home fans but insists there is a lot of work ahead of his team still.

“It’s all credit to the players,” Hughes said.

“We’ve really worked hard.

“At times there has been so much information you can worry it is overload.

“I asked them to implement what we’ve been working on and the goals help that.

“The second goal relaxed us a bit.

“But we’re nowhere near. We have a lot of hard work in front of us.

“Although we won 3-0 there were bits and pieces I wasn’t happy with.

“We’re not getting carried away. We are where we are for a reason.

“There is a great platform to build on. All that’s missing is a bit of confidence.

“They are a great bunch of boys, let’s get together and galvanise it then see what we can do.

“Today is what happens when it goes your way.”

‘Something fresh in the air’

Home fans at East End Park have suffered plenty this season, watching their side fail to win any of their first seven home matches of the season.

However, Hughes’s home bow sent the punters home happy as they dominated Ayr United.

“That’s what it’s all about. We’re all in it together,” the Dunfermline boss added.

“We know the fans have a massive part to play. They’ve waited a long time this season to get that home win so I hope they have a good weekend.

“The fans pay good money and if they aren’t getting entertained they are entitled to boo.

“That’s football.

“When you are giving them that type of performance and winning, it is great to see.

“I just feel there is something fresh in the air and something fresh in the water.

“Whether it’s a couple of results, I don’t know.

“But we won’t get carried away, keep the feet on the ground and a big game next week.”