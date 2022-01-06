Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath stars react as Anton Dowds returns to Falkirk following loan extension denial

By Scott Lorimer
January 6 2022, 2.48pm Updated: January 6 2022, 3.40pm
Anton Dowds has returned to Falkirk after his Arbroath loan spell.
Anton Dowds has returned to Falkirk despite Arbroath attempting to extend his loan spell.

Dowds joined Arbroath in August on a deal until early January and has featured in 17 of the Lichties’ 20 league games.

Loan extension denied

The 25-year-old scored five times in his spell at Gayfield, with crucial goals against Kilmarnock and Morton earning his side all three points.

It’s understood the Angus side made enquiries about extending Dowds’ loan until the end of the season, but were refused by the Bairns.

Dowds had previously spoken of his desire to stay with the Angus side but has now returned to his parent club.

He will re-join Martin Rennie’s side as they look to salvage their season and push for the Championship play-off spots.

Praise from teammates

Taking to social media, Dowds’ former teammates Joel Nouble, James Craigen and David Gold wished the forward well.

Nouble wrote: “What a partnership we created will be sorely missed hopefully gets the respect he deserves.”

Gold posted: “What a player and guy the Dowds has been – absolute pleasure.”

While Craigen wrote: “Great player for us for the first half of the season but even better guy. Hopefully will start to be appreciated back at his parent club.”

A statement from Arbroath read: “Arbroath FC can confirm today that striker Anton Dowds has returned to parent club Falkirk FC after his loan came to an end.

“In addition to his goals, Anton’s work-rate, physical strength and hustle has seen Anton become a fan favourite as he gave his all every time he ran onto the pitch wearing an Arbroath shirt.

“Anton will be missed on and off the pitch, and will be welcomed back at Gayfield anytime.”

