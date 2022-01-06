Arbroath stars react as Anton Dowds returns to Falkirk following loan extension denial

An error occurred. Please try again.

Anton Dowds has returned to Falkirk despite Arbroath attempting to extend his loan spell.

Dowds joined Arbroath in August on a deal until early January and has featured in 17 of the Lichties’ 20 league games.

Loan extension denied

The 25-year-old scored five times in his spell at Gayfield, with crucial goals against Kilmarnock and Morton earning his side all three points.

It’s understood the Angus side made enquiries about extending Dowds’ loan until the end of the season, but were refused by the Bairns.

⏪ Falkirk FC can confirm that Anton Dowds has returned from his loan spell at Arbroath. We'd like to thank Abroath for their co-operation. Welcome back Anton! pic.twitter.com/WIHV76ay2z — Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) January 6, 2022

Dowds had previously spoken of his desire to stay with the Angus side but has now returned to his parent club.

He will re-join Martin Rennie’s side as they look to salvage their season and push for the Championship play-off spots.

Praise from teammates

Taking to social media, Dowds’ former teammates Joel Nouble, James Craigen and David Gold wished the forward well.

What a partnership we created will be sorely missed hopefully gets the respect he deserves ❤️ https://t.co/N8XtgOKUdW — Joel Nouble (@OfficialNoubz) January 6, 2022

Nouble wrote: “What a partnership we created will be sorely missed hopefully gets the respect he deserves.”

Gold posted: “What a player and guy the Dowds has been – absolute pleasure.”

While Craigen wrote: “Great player for us for the first half of the season but even better guy. Hopefully will start to be appreciated back at his parent club.”

Great player for us for the first half of the season but even better guy 👏🏻 Hopefully will start to be appreciated back at his parent club. — James Craigen (@Cragsy28) January 6, 2022

A statement from Arbroath read: “Arbroath FC can confirm today that striker Anton Dowds has returned to parent club Falkirk FC after his loan came to an end.

“In addition to his goals, Anton’s work-rate, physical strength and hustle has seen Anton become a fan favourite as he gave his all every time he ran onto the pitch wearing an Arbroath shirt.

“Anton will be missed on and off the pitch, and will be welcomed back at Gayfield anytime.”