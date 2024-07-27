Record entries for 2024 Perth Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record entries for 2024 Perth Show

Perth Show has received its highest number of entries in recent years and will include a new judged category for 2024.

By Kirsten Johnson
Children show off their sheep at Perth Show 2023
Children show off their sheep at Perth Show 2023. Image: Perth Show/Angus Findlay

Perth Show has received its highest number of entries in recent years and will include a new judged category for 2024.

The popular annual event at the city’s South Inch on Friday August 2 and Saturday August 3 will see a record 460 sheep entries this year, with higher than average numbers in both light and heavy horses.

Children show off their sheep at Perth Show 2023
Young handlers show off sheep at last year’s Perth Show. Image: Perth Show/Angus Findlay

Organisers are hopeful the weather will remain favourable after the second day of the 2023 event was ruled a washout.

With over 350 showing classes over the two days, there is something for everyone to watch.

For the first time there will be a judged vintage tractors section, with a parade in the main ring.

All winning livestock will take part in the grand parade on Saturday afternoon.

Vintage tractor
Vintage tractor display at last year’s Perth Show. Image: Perth Show/Angus Findlay

There will also be the highest ever number of long service awards handed out, with 11 recipients coming along to show with 30 to 50 years of service in the field of agriculture.

Public entertainment will include favourites such as pony club games, a dedicated dog show, shearing demonstrations, a sponsored sheep hunt, animal weight guessing, pipe band performances, bale throwing, tug-o-war, farrier and falconry displays, driven and ridden heavy horse spectacles, and an array of craft stalls and Perthshire on a Plate food and drink stalls.

Perth Show 2023 prize cow
2023 Perth Show prizewinning cow. Image: Perth Show/Angus Findlay

There is a big focus on young visitors this year – with all under 14s given free entry – with a kids’ race, Glasgow Science Centre exhibition, pop up play area, pedal tractor racing and a make your own smoothie pedal bike.

This year’s show will be led by new chairman, agronomist David Barclay.

Long association with Perth Show

David, 37, who works with UK-wide agronomy service provider AGRII, is from a farming background and his association with Perth Show dates back 16 years to when he first moved to the area from Berwickshire.

He joined the board in 2012 and has seen every aspect of the organisation and delivery of Perth Show since.

Speaking ahead of the event he said: “Every Perth Show is exciting, it’s a fantastic and unique event. An agricultural show of this size staged in the heart of a city is something you won’t see anywhere else.

“To be chairman and head up the team that is responsible for delivering the 2024 event is such an honour. Hugely challenging, but such a privilege.

“We’ve had our challenges with bad weather keeping people at home in the past.

“But, hopefully, the sun will shine this year and bring the crowds flocking to what promises to be one of the biggest and best agricultural shows in Scotland.”

Young girl shows off her donkey
Young girl showing donkey at last year’s Perth Show. Image: Perth Show/Angus Findlay

Show secretary Jen Leslie added: “Its set to be a fantastic event and we’ve seen a great number of entries.

“We have more than 460 sheep entries, which is the highest number in recent years.

“Other categories are also doing well, with over 500 light horse entries and almost 250 heavy horse entries, 80 cattle and 37 goats.”

Conversation