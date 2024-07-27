Record entries for 2024 Perth Show

Perth Show has received its highest number of entries in recent years and will include a new judged category for 2024.

The popular annual event at the city’s South Inch on Friday August 2 and Saturday August 3 will see a record 460 sheep entries this year, with higher than average numbers in both light and heavy horses.

Organisers are hopeful the weather will remain favourable after the second day of the 2023 event was ruled a washout.

With over 350 showing classes over the two days, there is something for everyone to watch.

For the first time there will be a judged vintage tractors section, with a parade in the main ring.

All winning livestock will take part in the grand parade on Saturday afternoon.

There will also be the highest ever number of long service awards handed out, with 11 recipients coming along to show with 30 to 50 years of service in the field of agriculture.

Public entertainment will include favourites such as pony club games, a dedicated dog show, shearing demonstrations, a sponsored sheep hunt, animal weight guessing, pipe band performances, bale throwing, tug-o-war, farrier and falconry displays, driven and ridden heavy horse spectacles, and an array of craft stalls and Perthshire on a Plate food and drink stalls.

There is a big focus on young visitors this year – with all under 14s given free entry – with a kids’ race, Glasgow Science Centre exhibition, pop up play area, pedal tractor racing and a make your own smoothie pedal bike.

This year’s show will be led by new chairman, agronomist David Barclay.

Long association with Perth Show

David, 37, who works with UK-wide agronomy service provider AGRII, is from a farming background and his association with Perth Show dates back 16 years to when he first moved to the area from Berwickshire.

He joined the board in 2012 and has seen every aspect of the organisation and delivery of Perth Show since.

Speaking ahead of the event he said: “Every Perth Show is exciting, it’s a fantastic and unique event. An agricultural show of this size staged in the heart of a city is something you won’t see anywhere else.

“To be chairman and head up the team that is responsible for delivering the 2024 event is such an honour. Hugely challenging, but such a privilege.

“We’ve had our challenges with bad weather keeping people at home in the past.

“But, hopefully, the sun will shine this year and bring the crowds flocking to what promises to be one of the biggest and best agricultural shows in Scotland.”

Show secretary Jen Leslie added: “Its set to be a fantastic event and we’ve seen a great number of entries.

“We have more than 460 sheep entries, which is the highest number in recent years.

“Other categories are also doing well, with over 500 light horse entries and almost 250 heavy horse entries, 80 cattle and 37 goats.”