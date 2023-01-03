St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi signs new contract through to 2025

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Perth club until the summer of 2025.

The youngster, who recently became a Ukraine under-21 international, is highly rated at McDiarmid Park and impressed against Premiership leaders Celtic in his one Premiership start.

Kucheriavyi made a big impression on loan at Brechin City and Kelty Hearts last season and he knows that the range of options manager Callum Davidson has in his position will raise his performance level over the next few years.

“I’m delighted to be staying at the football club,” he said.

“It was an easy decision to stay. I’m settled here and I am looking forward to working hard and progressing over the next few years.

“From the moment I have arrived I have learned a lot. I have to thank the gaffer and his staff for working with me.

“I have made my first-team debut and have also progressed into the Ukraine U21 squad. I feel this is the right place for me to continue my development.

“My aim is to work hard every day in training and hopefully I can make an impact when the team needs me.

“The strength in depth we have in the squad is there for all to see and that means no player can take his place for granted.

“I need to keep pushing every day and I will work hard to impress.”

Community support

Kucheriavyi has been touched by the support he has received from the Perthshire community since Russia invaded his homeland.

“It has been a difficult year and there is constant worry for my family and friends,” he said.

“But everyone at the club has been there for me. The fans have also been very understanding and supportive.

“Everyone in Perth has offered words of encouragement and that has meant so much to me.”