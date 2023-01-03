St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi signs new contract through to 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi signs new contract through to 2025

By Eric Nicolson
January 3 2023, 1.18pm Updated: January 3 2023, 2.57pm
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Perth club until the summer of 2025.

The youngster, who recently became a Ukraine under-21 international, is highly rated at McDiarmid Park and impressed against Premiership leaders Celtic in his one Premiership start.

Kucheriavyi made a big impression on loan at Brechin City and Kelty Hearts last season and he knows that the range of options manager Callum Davidson has in his position will raise his performance level over the next few years.

“I’m delighted to be staying at the football club,” he said.

“It was an easy decision to stay. I’m settled here and I am looking forward to working hard and progressing over the next few years.

“From the moment I have arrived I have learned a lot. I have to thank the gaffer and his staff for working with me.

“I have made my first-team debut and have also progressed into the Ukraine U21 squad. I feel this is the right place for me to continue my development.

“My aim is to work hard every day in training and hopefully I can make an impact when the team needs me.

“The strength in depth we have in the squad is there for all to see and that means no player can take his place for granted.

“I need to keep pushing every day and I will work hard to impress.”

Community support

Kucheriavyi has been touched by the support he has received from the Perthshire community since Russia invaded his homeland.

“It has been a difficult year and there is constant worry for my family and friends,” he said.

“But everyone at the club has been there for me. The fans have also been very understanding and supportive.

“Everyone in Perth has offered words of encouragement and that has meant so much to me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Tony Gallacher at Hibs earlier this season. Image: SNS
Tony Gallacher: Returning star insists St Johnstone 'can do good things' this season
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Callum Davidson heads from the St Johnstone team bus into Pittodrie ahead of Saturday's clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen 'hard for me to take as…
St Johnstone's Cammy MacPherson attempts to challenge Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and players rated as sloppy Saints shoot…
St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan is an injury doubt for the weekend. Image: SNS.
Ryan McGowan says St Johnstone were dismal v Dundee United and need to get…
St Johnstone fans display a banner earlier this season suggesting £20 is a fair price for tickets to Scottish matches. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much…
Fair City Unity protest banners can be seen in their empty section ahead of Monday's clash with Dundee United. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity break silence on Dundee United match protest…
Would a combination of Dan Phillips, Cammy MacPherson and David Wotherspoon work as St Johnstone's midfield? Images: SNS.
St Johnstone midfield has changed for 12 games in a row - what is…
Andy Considine during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine 'reinvigorated' by life at St Johnstone as former Aberdeen hero prepares for…
St Johnstone's James Brown.
St Johnstone players not affected by fans' Rangers Scottish Cup ticket fury, says James…

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

SNP councillor for Dundee North East, Willie Sawers.
Dundee City Council members clash over referendum drive before first meeting of new year
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Online safety bill Picture shows; Rachel Talbot. Unknown. Supplied by NSPCC Date; Unknown
Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children
Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton at Glasgow High Court.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university

Editor's Picks

Most Commented