Dundee discipline must improve massively warns boss Gary Bowyer

Dundee’s discipline must improve insists manager Gary Bowyer after seeing his side pick up a fifth red card of the season.

Ben Williamson’s sending off in Monday’s 4-2 home defeat to Arbroath was the second time in two matches the Dark Blues had been reduced to 10 men in the first half.

They overcame the deficit at Ayr United, running out 2-0 winners after the Honest Men also had a man sent off.

Ryan Sweeney has also seen red twice earlier in the season while Josh Mulligan was sent off at home to Morton in October.

Heading to Raith Rovers on Friday will see the Dark Blues without both Mulligan and Williamson.

Mulligan sat out Monday’s game against Arbroath as the first of a three-game ban while Williamson will be suspended for one match, effective immediately.

And boss Bowyer has told his players things must improve.

“We have no complaints over the red card,” he told DeeTV.

“We won a game at Ayr with 10 men but to be asked to do it again…

“The discipline is something that has to change massively.”

Mentality

Bowyer will certainly be looking for Friday’s result to change massively from the disappointment of Monday.

The loss brought an end to an impressive run of seven straight victories in all competitions, the first time a Dundee side had done so since 1974.

It was also their first league defeat in the last 10 matches.

And Bowyer is keen to see how his squad responds to the setback.

“It’s been a wonderful run we’ve been on and now we see what they are made of,” he added.

“Can they bounce back?

“We got ourselves into a good position before Christmas.

“After Monday’s result we find out what we’ve got in the dressing-room in terms of mentality and character.”