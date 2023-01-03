Perth hotel fire investigation: What happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth hotel fire investigation: What happens next?

By Laura Devlin
January 3 2023, 2.51pm Updated: January 4 2023, 12.16pm
Flames at the New County Hotel in Perth.
The police and fire service outside the New County Hotel following the fatal fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The fire at the New County Hotel in Perth that claimed the lives of three people is the first fatal blaze to occur at a Scottish hotel since 2017.

Investigators will now look to establish what happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

But who is responsible for carrying out the probe and what are the key factors they will look at?

The Courier spoke to fire and security expert Stephen MacKenzie to find out what the next steps are likely to be.

Who will carry out the investigation?

Mr MacKenzie says the investigation will be jointly carried out between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

He said: “Scottish fire services have some of the best investigators in the world and it will be a separate team there that will conduct the investigation.

Fire crews with a crane inspecting the building. 
Fire crews with a crane inspecting the building.  Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Fire safety expert Stephen MacKenzie.
Fire safety expert Stephen MacKenzie.

“They will have all the tools they need and they will pass the outcome on to Police Scotland and the procurator fiscal.

“There will also be a report and that will determine if there is a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI).”

An FAI requires a sheriff to hear the case in court and examine what happened.

The judge would then have powers to order any changes they think could potentially prevent a similar tragedy.

What will the investigation look at?

It is likely look at a number of factors, from how the fire started and spread to what safety precautions were in place at the Perth hotel.

Mr MacKenzie – who has worked with several public bodies including the NHS and campaigns to improve safety – says hotels are designed to retain fire in the room it starts and that each room should have its own smoke detector.

He said: “Every fatal fire results in an investigation to double check everything is working as it should, the technology is up to date and so on.

“The investigation will look at when the fire service got the call, what they think was the first item burning, what the fire spread dynamics were in the room of origin and at what point the fire spread beyond that.

“Investigators will also look a whether there were any statutory risk assessments, any training and fire drills and the fire detection and alarm system.”

How long will the probe take?

There is no definitive timeline of how long the investigation will take.

The last fatal fire to occur in a hotel in Scotland was the Cameron House fire which happened in December 2017.

The Cameron House fire.
The Cameron House fire. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The blaze at the five-star Loch Lomond resort claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, from London.

Cameron House was later ordered to pay £500,000 after admitting to breaches of fire safety rules, but this wasn’t until January 2021.

An FAI did not begin until August 2022.

Should the public be worried about fire safety?

Mr MacKenzie – who has decades of experience as a fire safety consultant – says the hotel industry is heavily regulated when it comes to fire safety.

But he added: “We don’t see a frequent incidence of fire in hotels but it’s another wake up call for the sector.

“We can’t be complacent and we must learn our lessons from any fire, especially ones with fatalities.

Police investigators using torches at the scene following a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Police investigators using torches at the scene following a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“Everybody should check their fire risk assessments, remove any fire risks where possible and make sure all staff are trained – including part-time and seasonal staff.

“Don’t assume when that fire alarm goes off it’s a false alarm, assume it could be a fatal fire developing.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks

Most Commented