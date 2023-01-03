Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie

By James Simpson
January 3 2023, 2.59pm Updated: January 4 2023, 6.07am
The Associates: Alan Rankine (right) with Billy Mackenzie
The Associates: Alan Rankine (right) with Billy Mackenzie

Tributes have been paid to Alan Rankine – a founder member of The Associates alongside Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie – after his death aged 64.

The musician and record producer’s family said he died peacefully on Tuesday.

The keyboard player and guitarist formed The Associates with Mackenzie in the late 1970s.

Rankine and Mackenzie found success in The Associates. Image: Sheila Rock/Shutterstock

They scored hits with songs like Party Fears Two and produced three albums.

Rankine later went on to become a college lecturer.

In a statement, sons Callum and Hamish Rankine described their dad as a “beautiful, kind and loving man”.

They said: “He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family,” adding that he will be “sorely missed”.

Radio DJ Vic Galloway posted on Twitter that it was “unbelievably sad news”.

Broadcaster India Willoughby wrote: “Very sad to hear of the death of Alan Rankine, who along with Billy Mackenzie, made up The Associates.

‘A beautiful soul’

“Loved this song (Party Fears Two) – played relentlessly on my suitcase record player.”

Journalist John Dingwall said: “Very sad to hear the news that my dear friend Alan Rankine of The Associates has died.

“We lived around the corner from each other and had planned to meet for a coffee. RIP Alan Rankine, a beautiful soul, and condolences to all his family.”

The British Music Experience museum in Liverpool tweeted: “We’re very sad to hear that former Associate Alan Rankine has passed away.

“With bandmate Billy Mackenzie he wrote truly wonderful pop music and both have now gone far too soon.”

Mackenzie is remembered as one of Dundee’s greatest sons.

He took his own life in January 1997 at the age of 39.

