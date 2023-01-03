Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to Alan Rankine – a founder member of The Associates alongside Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie – after his death aged 64.

The musician and record producer’s family said he died peacefully on Tuesday.

The keyboard player and guitarist formed The Associates with Mackenzie in the late 1970s.

They scored hits with songs like Party Fears Two and produced three albums.

Rankine later went on to become a college lecturer.

In a statement, sons Callum and Hamish Rankine described their dad as a “beautiful, kind and loving man”.

They said: “He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family,” adding that he will be “sorely missed”.

Radio DJ Vic Galloway posted on Twitter that it was “unbelievably sad news”.

Broadcaster India Willoughby wrote: “Very sad to hear of the death of Alan Rankine, who along with Billy Mackenzie, made up The Associates.

‘A beautiful soul’

“Loved this song (Party Fears Two) – played relentlessly on my suitcase record player.”

Journalist John Dingwall said: “Very sad to hear the news that my dear friend Alan Rankine of The Associates has died.

“We lived around the corner from each other and had planned to meet for a coffee. RIP Alan Rankine, a beautiful soul, and condolences to all his family.”

We're very sad to hear that former Associate Alan Rankine has passed away. With bandmate Billy Mackenzie he wrote truly wonderful pop music and both have now gone far too soon. RIP Alan.

Photo: George Chin pic.twitter.com/N7cw8zksnp — British Music Exp (@thebme) January 3, 2023

The British Music Experience museum in Liverpool tweeted: “We’re very sad to hear that former Associate Alan Rankine has passed away.

“With bandmate Billy Mackenzie he wrote truly wonderful pop music and both have now gone far too soon.”

Mackenzie is remembered as one of Dundee’s greatest sons.

He took his own life in January 1997 at the age of 39.